Florida Invests $600M in Home Resilience – DRYOUTpro PLUS Urges Homeowners to Act Now State funding expands mitigation grants for homes & condos #FLHomeSafety

Strengthening homes now means fewer worries when storms hit. Florida’s investment empowers homeowners to build resilience and safeguard their future.” — Jackie Howard

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DRYOUTpro PLUS Applauds Florida's $600 Million Investment in Home and Condo Risk Mitigation

DRYOUTpro PLUS, Inc., a leading disaster restoration company in Stuart, Florida, commends the state's 2025-2026 budget allocation of over $600 million towards home and condominium risk mitigation programs.

This significant investment underscores Florida's commitment to enhancing the resilience of its residential properties against natural disasters.

The budget expansion will enable the My Safe Florida Home grant program to address a backlog of 45,000 property owners and introduce 10,000 additional slots. This initiative offers eligible homeowners grants of up to $10,000 for wind-mitigation projects identified in inspection reports. Additionally, the My Safe Florida Condo pilot program provides condominium associations with grants of up to $175,000 for mitigation projects.

"Investing in resiliency and mitigation programs can help limit costly damage from hurricanes, reduce losses, and ultimately help lower costs and further stabilize the marketplace," said Logan McFaddin, vice president of state government relations at the American Property Casualty Insurance Association.

DRYOUTpro PLUS, Inc. recognizes the importance of these programs in safeguarding Florida's homes and communities. As experts in disaster restoration, we understand that proactive mitigation is crucial in minimizing damage and expediting recovery efforts. We encourage homeowners and condominium associations to take full advantage of these grants to fortify their properties against potential disasters.

By strengthening our homes today, we can ensure a safer and more resilient tomorrow for all Floridians.

For more information on disaster preparedness and restoration services, please contact:

Jackie Howard

Public Relations Manager, DRYOUTpro PLUS

jmhoward@dryoutpro.com | 772-233-6694

About DRYOUTpro PLUS.: Founded in1994 DRYOUTpro PLUS, Inc. specializes in comprehensive disaster restoration services, including water damage repair, mold remediation, and storm damage restoration. Committed to rapid response and quality service, we help Florida residents and businesses recover swiftly and effectively from unforeseen disasters.

