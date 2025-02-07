What happened to the driver? Implications of electrification, digitalization, and automation on truck and taxi drivers

Electrification, digitalization and automation are three trends driving the low-carbon transition of the transport sector. For the transition to be just, it is essential to ensure that those affected by these trends view the changes they bring as acceptable and fair. Transport policy development, however, mostly remains expert-driven. To explore just transitions in the context of transport electrification, digitalization and automation, the authors use Sweden as a case to analyse how taxi and truck drivers perceive the implications of these trends on six aspects of their quality of working life: skill requirements, work organization, job security, identity, safety and health. They also explore how these perceptions vary across dimensions of age, gender and geography.

The authors found several perceived challenges related to skill requirements and identity, though drivers also see the potential for the trends to improve their work environment, safety and performance. However, these potential benefits are not taken for granted. The perceived implications may also raise potential distributional, procedural and recognition injustices, for instance regarding costs of reskilling, drivers’ autonomy and the recognition of drivers’ knowledge. The authors conclude that the technologies can have both positive and negative implications, and it is rather institutional arrangements, social processes, and broader societal and industrial shifts that cause transport workers to question their future in this sector. Incorporating drivers’ insights into decision-making can enhance the drivers’ quality of working life and wellbeing while preserving their dignity.