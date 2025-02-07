Class of 2024 Inducted Into Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame
February 7, 2025
TALLAHASSEE – Twenty Florida Veterans were formally inducted into the Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame during ceremonies here, Feb. 7. The Class of 2024 is the 12th class of inductees to enter the Hall of Fame.
The inductees include:
- Augustus Aikens, Colonel, Florida Army National Guard (Ret)
- Ronald Beasley, Captain, U.S. Navy (Ret)
- Jennifer S. Carroll, Lieutenant Commander, U.S. Navy (Ret)
- Thomas Corey, U.S. Army Veteran – Deceased
- Arthur F. (Chip) Diehl III, Brigadier General, U.S. Air Force (Ret)
- Loretta Ford, U.S. Army Veteran – Deceased
- Lorraine Holland, Major, U.S. Army (Ret)
- Beatrice Love-Moore, Chief Yeoman, U.S. Navy (Ret)
- Lionel Lowry, U.S. Air Force Veteran
- John McGee, Major, U.S. Army (Ret)
- Carl Miller, U.S. Marine Corps Veteran
- Charles Mohr, Colonel, U.S. Army (Ret)
- Jerry Neff, Brigadier General, Florida Army National Guard (Ret)
- Ronald Rook, Colonel, U.S. Marine Corps (Ret) – Deceased
- Karen “Sue” Roper, Commander, U.S. Navy (Ret)
- Steven Saladino, U.S. Army Veteran
- Kurt Schuh, Lieutenant Colonel, U.S. Air Force (Ret)
- Jon Shebel, U.S. Marine Corps Veteran
- James Stavridis, Admiral, U.S. Navy (Ret)
- Harold Youmans, Colonel, U.S. Army (Ret)
Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Cabinet voted unanimously to induct the 20 Veterans into the Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame in December 2024. The Hall of Fame recognizes and honors those military veterans who, through their lives during or after military service, have made a significant contribution to the State of Florida through civic, business, public service or other pursuits. It is not a traditional military hall of fame, as it focuses on post-military contributions to the State of Florida.
Nominating guidelines and submission forms for future classes are located on the Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame website at https://floridaveteranshalloffame.org. Nominations from the public for the Class of 2025 are due March 1, 2025.
The Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs is responsible for serving the nation’s estimated second largest veteran population. Serving as the premier point of entry for Florida’s 1.4 million veterans, FDVA operates a network of State Veterans’ Homes and provides statewide outreach to connect veterans with earned services, benefits and support.
