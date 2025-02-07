Department of Justice launches updated Sexual and Violent Offender Registry

HELENA – Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced today an updated Sexual and Violent Offender Registry (SVOR) that will provide Montanans with additional information on the whereabouts of offenders in their area. In addition to an offender’s home address which was previously provided on the registry, the registry will now include an offender’s work and/or school addresses.

Montana’s Sexual or Violent Offender Registration Act is designed to protect the public from sexual or violent offenders by requiring offenders to register with local law enforcement agencies in the jurisdiction where they reside. The registry makes the information about the offenders available to the public and provides an up-to-date listing of sexual and violent offenders who are registered.

Montanans can sign up to receive alerts when sexual or violent offenders move within zip codes they choose here and can search the registry here.

“I encourage all Montanans to sign up for Sexual and Violent Offender Registry alerts to stay informed on the registrants living, working, and going to school in your area and help you make the best decisions for your families,” Attorney General Knudsen said.

The SVOR was established by the Montana State Legislature in 1989 and the updates to the registry come following Senate Bill 38 in 2023.