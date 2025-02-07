Taking the Lead in Developing the Health Care Leaders of Tomorrow

Patient-centered care strategies and models that emphasize the importance of understanding and responding to patient preferences, needs and values. More care delivery that is driven by 3D modeling; predictive analytics; advanced robotics for surgeries and treatment; and personalized therapies based on genomics. And tapping artificial intelligence and automation to streamline processes, reduce errors and enhance efficiency to free up clinicians from administrative tasks.

These innovations and care delivery methods — among many others — are finding their way into the fast-changing field of health care. Fueled by the drive to innovate, improve and approach old challenges with fresh thinking and new ideas, providers work continually to advance ever more convenient and coordinated care.

Health care continues to rapidly evolve as we strive to deliver superb patient care while keeping pace with changing technologies, developing care models, evolving regulations and ongoing financial challenges.

Fortunately, our field is blessed with many outstanding leaders who are skillfully navigating the complex health care environment and guiding their organizations to a bright future.

Even better news: More leaders are coming up through the ranks. The AHA Next Generation Leaders Fellowship focuses on developing leaders and empowering them to bring about real and lasting change in the hospitals and health systems in which they serve, as well as our field overall. The program’s watchwords are adapt, disrupt, innovate and grow.

This annual, highly interactive year-long program provides tomorrow’s health care leaders with the tools, experience and ability to drive innovation in health care delivery in ways that will benefit their organizations, patients and the health care field at large.

From day one, fellows contribute fresh perspectives and hone the skills that will elevate their care teams and organization’s leadership capabilities, while building valuable connections across the field.

The Fellowship’s unique design pairs participants with an executive-level mentor who guides them through the planning and execution of a year-long capstone project at their hospital or health system, tackling key issues and challenges affecting health care affordability, cost, quality and safety.

The results are impressive and a preview of great things to come. A sample showcase of some of the innovative work reflected in the current class of fellows’ capstone projects includes:

Piloting a virtual care model that allows offsite clinicians to conduct in-depth remote physical exams, including checking patients’ vital signs;

Implementing a strategy that accurately predicts inpatient bed capacity and demand, increasing timely patient discharges while decreasing emergency room diversions; and

Building the reach and public awareness of telehealth services to better meet the health needs of older adults in remote areas of the Northern Mariana Islands.

This kind of forward thinking and embrace of new approaches will help preserve and strengthen a health care system that will continue to meet the needs of patients, families and communities into the future.

The AHA is recruiting until March 31 for our 2026 class of fellows and mentors, a cohort that is sure to continue exploring ways to expand innovation capacity, drive organizational change and digital transformation, and lead the shift from health care to well care.

Fellowship participants and mentors report they get a lot out of the program, and our nation certainly benefits from their participation in it.

Please visit the Next Generation Leaders Fellowship website to learn more about the program and nominate a high-potential leader from your organization. Together, we can make significant contributions to health care as we work together to advance health for all.