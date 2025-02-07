RealCap Holdings Announces Passing of David S. Ades; Changes to Its Board of Directors; and Appointment of Officer

TORONTO, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealCap Holdings Limited (the “Company”) announces that David S. Ades, the Company’s President and a member of the Company’s board of directors, has recently passed away.

To fill the vacancy created by the passing of David S. Ades, Raphael Ades has been appointed to the board of directors of the Company on February 7, 2025.

In addition, Ralph M. Ades, currently the Executive Vice-President, Secretary-Treasurer and a director of the Company, has been appointed as the President of the Company on February 7, 2025 and will serve as the President, Secretary-Treasurer and a director of the Company.

