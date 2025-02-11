Sophia Das and Hanna Lankler Launch The Rage Group: A Venture-Backed Model for Personal Branding

Sophia Das and Hanna Lankler

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today’s economy, attention is currency, and personal branding is the ultimate asset. Yet, while founders drive innovation, their personal brands often remain an afterthought. High-caliber branding is typically out of reach for early-stage startups, forcing founders to choose between growth and identity. Sophia Das and Hanna Lankler are changing that with The Rage Group , a personal branding and venture studio designed to invest in people as both brands and business leaders.A New Model for Influence and GrowthThe Rage Group operates on two fronts, combining personal branding expertise with a venture-backed model to help entrepreneurs build scalable platforms for influence and success. The Rage Group helps founders develop personal brands that align with their business strategy, creating long-term opportunities for influence and growth. RAGE Ventures partners with early-stage startups, offering high-impact branding solutions through investment and equity-based models—allowing founders to scale without sacrificing identity.This dual approach ensures that founders’ identities become strategic assets, attracting investors, talent, and partnerships. “We empower founders to amplify their impact by aligning personal identity with business strategy,” said Hanna Lankler, co-founder of The Rage Group.Investing in Purpose-Driven EntrepreneursThe Rage Group works exclusively with visionaries whose missions extend beyond personal success. By amplifying their purpose through strategic branding and investment, Das and Lankler equip them to build businesses and legacies that inspire change.The Future of Branding is PersonalAs digital platforms redefine how influence is built, personal branding is no longer a luxury—it’s leverage. The Rage Group is at the forefront of this shift, proving that investing in people is the future of business.“With The Rage, we build founder influence. With RAGE Ventures, we give startups the brand firepower they need to scale,” said Lankler.By merging strategy, storytelling, and high-impact branding, The Rage Group is setting a new standard for how founders and startups position themselves for success in the attention economy.About The Rage GroupThe Rage Group is a personal branding and venture studio co-founded by Sophia Das and Hanna Lankler. It transforms personal branding into a platform for growth, innovation, and leadership. Through RAGE Ventures, the studio empowers early-stage founders by aligning personal identity with startup vision, creating a new model for investing in people.About the FoundersSophia Das, Founder & Managing Partner of The Rage Group, is an entrepreneur, angel investor, and brand strategist. After successfully exiting her first health tech startup, she has scaled high-growth ventures across multiple industries. She also advises and invests in female-founded startups with socially responsible missions.Hanna Lankler, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of RAGE Ventures, brings deep expertise in luxury retail and strategic branding. She has worked with brands like Chanel and Dior and founded Project Retail, which helped boutique businesses pivot online during COVID, creating sustainable digital revenue streams.

