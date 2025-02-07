NUJ joins IFJ in urging for release of Iranian-American journalist

Reza Valizadeh’s ten-year jail term upheld

The plight of Iranian journalists and those who report on Iran is once again in the spotlight after a court in Tehran turned down an appeal by Iranian-American journalist Reza Valizadeh against his prison sentence for allegedly "cooperating with the hostile US government".

The NUJ deplores the decision and is backing the International Federation of Journalists in its call for the Iranian government to drop the charges against Valizadeh and release all journalists jailed in the country.

Valizadeh is a former presenter of Radio Farda, the Iranian branch of the United States-government funded broadcaster Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

He spent 14 years living abroad before returning to Iran in March 2024. Six months later he was arrested and since then he has been held in Tehran’s Evin prison.

Valizadeh’s lawyer Mohamed H Aghasi reported that he is in solitary confinement and been denied permission to have visitors in prison.

"Ten years in prison cannot be the punishment for working in the media, even if it is opposition media," said Aghasi.

His original sentencing took place in December and comes against the backdrop of continued persecution of Iranian reporters and those covering the country. Last year Iran International presenter Pouria Zeraati was attacked in London and there are five journalists in jail in Iran, including Valizadeh.

They are:

Vida Rabani, a freelance journalist at Shargh newspaper, was arrested at her home in Tehran on 24 September 2022.

Jina Modares Gorji, a freelance journalist, began serving her 16-month jail sentence in the prison of Sanandaj city on 12 November 2024.

Saeedeh Shafiee, an economy journalist, started serving her three-year and seven-month jail sentence on 6 September 2024.

Mostafa Nemati entered prison in Abadan on 2 November to serve a 40-month term.

IFJ general secretary Anthony Bellanger expressed his full solidarity with Valizadeh and condemned the court’s unjust ruling:

“This is not only a disproportionate sentence, but also extremely unjust. “The Iranian regime must stop prosecuting journalists and critical voices in the country, and halt its systematic violations of prisoners’ rights. We urge the authorities to immediately release Valizadeh and all journalists imprisoned in the country.”

