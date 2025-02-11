Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,760 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,316 in the last 365 days.

INDIE GEM LITTLE DEATHS DELIVERS A DARK VALENTINE’S DAY LOVE STORY ON TUBI

Adam Leotta (David) and Kerri Lee Romeo (Emily) lay in bed under moonlight in a scene from "Little Deaths," image courtesy of Bullish Productions

Adam Leotta (David) and Kerri Lee Romeo (Emily) in "Little Deaths," courtesy of Bullish Productions

Official poster for "Little Deaths" featuring a man and a woman embracing in front of a darkly colored, abstract background

Official poster for "Little Deaths"

Horizontal image of the official poster for Little Deaths that features a man and woman in an embrace.

Little Deaths artwork

Romeo’s an absolute gem… her closing scenes are absolutely mesmerizing.”
— Richard Propes, The Independent Critic
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most love stories end with "happily ever after." This one begins with a vow to die.

Following a successful transactional VOD (TVOD) release, Little Deaths is now available for free on Tubi starting February 14, 2025, offering audiences a genre-defying mix of romance, psychological thriller, and post-apocalyptic survival.

Described as "one of the year’s more unique indie narratives" (The Independent Critic), Little Deaths has earned praise for its bold storytelling and emotionally charged performances.

"Little Deaths is an engaging little thriller with a great ending." – Film Threat

Shot over four weeks in Mexico’s Yucatán jungle, Little Deaths crafts a vivid, tactile world where desire, despair, and survival blur. With a female intimacy coordinator shaping the film’s sensuality from a woman’s perspective, it challenges traditional depictions of eroticism, putting agency and emotional depth at the forefront.

"Romeo’s an absolute gem… her closing scenes are absolutely mesmerizing." – The Independent Critic

The film remains available for purchase and rental on major TVOD platforms, while its ad-supported streaming release on Tubi expands access to a wider audience.

ABOUT THE FILM
Little Deaths is an independent feature film written and directed by Brian Follmer, and produced by Bullish Productions in association with 2293 Productions. It is distributed by boutique agency Entertainment Squad (Cherry, Peak Season). Shot for a microbudget of less than $30,000, Little Deaths utilized real locations, a dedicated indie crew, and innovative production techniques to craft its raw, emotional story.

Little Deaths has received multiple festival awards, including:
Sherman Oaks Film Festival – Best Feature Film (Arthouse), Best Performance by a Cast
MiraBan UK Film Awards – Best Production Design
Canadian Cinematography Awards – Best Feature Film, Best Feature Cinematography

Bullish Productions – Founded by Brian Follmer & Adam Leotta, Bullish Productions specializes in bold, character-driven indie films. Their previous feature, Out of Sight, Out of Mind, premiered at the International Film Festival Rotterdam (2019).

2293 Productions – Founded by Kerri Lee Romeo, 2293 Productions is committed to pushing genre boundaries through immersive world-building and innovative production techniques.

For more information, visit: www.bullishproductions.com | www.2293productions.com

PR contact — press@bullishproductions.com

Felix Voss
Bullish Productions
press@bullishproductions.com

Official Trailer for Little Deaths

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

INDIE GEM LITTLE DEATHS DELIVERS A DARK VALENTINE’S DAY LOVE STORY ON TUBI

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more