INDIE GEM LITTLE DEATHS DELIVERS A DARK VALENTINE’S DAY LOVE STORY ON TUBI

Adam Leotta (David) and Kerri Lee Romeo (Emily) in "Little Deaths," courtesy of Bullish Productions Official poster for "Little Deaths" Little Deaths artwork

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most love stories end with "happily ever after." This one begins with a vow to die.Following a successful transactional VOD (TVOD) release, Little Deaths is now available for free on Tubi starting February 14, 2025, offering audiences a genre-defying mix of romance, psychological thriller, and post-apocalyptic survival.Described as "one of the year’s more unique indie narratives" ( The Independent Critic ), Little Deaths has earned praise for its bold storytelling and emotionally charged performances."Little Deaths is an engaging little thriller with a great ending." – Film Threat Shot over four weeks in Mexico’s Yucatán jungle, Little Deaths crafts a vivid, tactile world where desire, despair, and survival blur. With a female intimacy coordinator shaping the film’s sensuality from a woman’s perspective, it challenges traditional depictions of eroticism, putting agency and emotional depth at the forefront."Romeo’s an absolute gem… her closing scenes are absolutely mesmerizing." – The Independent CriticThe film remains available for purchase and rental on major TVOD platforms, while its ad-supported streaming release on Tubi expands access to a wider audience.ABOUT THE FILMLittle Deaths is an independent feature film written and directed by Brian Follmer, and produced by Bullish Productions in association with 2293 Productions. It is distributed by boutique agency Entertainment Squad (Cherry, Peak Season). Shot for a microbudget of less than $30,000, Little Deaths utilized real locations, a dedicated indie crew, and innovative production techniques to craft its raw, emotional story.Little Deaths has received multiple festival awards, including:Sherman Oaks Film Festival – Best Feature Film (Arthouse), Best Performance by a CastMiraBan UK Film Awards – Best Production DesignCanadian Cinematography Awards – Best Feature Film, Best Feature CinematographyBullish Productions – Founded by Brian Follmer & Adam Leotta, Bullish Productions specializes in bold, character-driven indie films. Their previous feature, Out of Sight, Out of Mind, premiered at the International Film Festival Rotterdam (2019).2293 Productions – Founded by Kerri Lee Romeo, 2293 Productions is committed to pushing genre boundaries through immersive world-building and innovative production techniques.For more information, visit: www.bullishproductions.com PR contact — press@bullishproductions.com

Official Trailer for Little Deaths

