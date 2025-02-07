WAKE RADIOLOGY PROMOTES HEART HEALTH WITH ADVANCED IMAGING SERVICES AND SCREENINGS DURING FEBRUARY

Raleigh, N.C., Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This National Wear Red Day, Wake Radiology is raising awareness for heart health by offering advanced cardiac imaging services and encouraging participation in Heart Aware, a free online assessment with UNC Health Rex, that helps individuals understand their risk of heart disease.

Cardiovascular disease remains a leading cause of death worldwide, with more than 680,000 U.S. deaths from heart disease in 2024 alone. This staggering statistic highlights the importance of early detection and proactive care, especially during American Heart Month in February.

Wake Radiology is offering a $100 discount on CT coronary artery calcium scoring exams throughout February. This non-invasive CT scan identifies calcium buildup in the arteries, an early indicator of heart disease, enabling patients to take steps before the condition progresses.

“Heart disease and its related complications continue to rise worldwide,” said Dr. Brent Townsend, president and managing partner of Wake Radiology. “By encouraging early detection with tools like Heart Aware and offering access to life-saving screenings, Wake Radiology aims to make a significant impact on the health of our community.”

The need for proactive care has never been greater. A study from the American College of Cardiology projects that cardiovascular diseases will increase significantly in the next 35 years, with stroke and heart failure having the highest projected increases in rates of cardiovascular diseases.

Wake Radiology offers comprehensive heart health services, including:

● CT Coronary Artery Calcium Scoring

● CTA/MRA for Aneurysm follow-up and peripheral vascular disease

● Ultrasound for Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm

● Ultrasound for Carotid Artery Disease For more information on CT coronary artery calcium scoring, Heart Aware, and Wake Radiology’s suite of cardiac imaging services, visit WakeRad.com

About Wake Radiology UNC Health Rex

Wake Radiology UNC Health Rex has set the standard for medical imaging excellence and innovation since 1953. Physician-owned and led, our results-driven team of highly-trained radiologists delivers an unparalleled patient experience rooted in accessible, compassionate and actionable care. As the Triangle’s first and largest outpatient imaging provider, Wake Radiology relies on world-class technology to deliver faster and more accurate imaging services, allowing physicians to elevate patient care and help our communities thrive. Specialties include MRI, CT, X-ray, Ultrasound, Interventional Radiology, Nuclear Medicine, Bone Density and Mammography across 14 area locations. Learn more at WakeRad.com









