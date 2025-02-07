Travis Kelce Outscores Jason and Kylie as Fans' Top Super Bowl Beer Buddy

Beer is the football fan’s go-to beverage, including non-alcohol choices

WASHINGTON, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Among the Kelce family lineup, 43% of Americans watching Super Bowl LIX crowned Travis Kelce "king of their hearts," selecting him as the top choice with whom they want to share a beer, according to a recent poll commissioned by the Beer Institute. Taking second place, Jason Kelce scored nearly twenty percent lower at 24%, and podcast-hosting Kylie Kelce captured just 14% of fans' attention.

“The results are in: nearly half of Super Bowl-watching Americans want to have a beer with Travis Kelce over other members of his family,” said Brian Crawford, president and CEO of the Beer Institute. “Kelce’s MVP performance highlights the bond between beer and the big game. As friends and families celebrate the Super Bowl, beer remains America’s favorite alcohol beverage, bringing people together during this iconic football event and throughout the year.”

Among alcohol beverages, beer topped the list for number one drink of choice during the Chiefs versus Eagle showdown this Sunday:

Of Americans aged 21 or older who are likely to watch the game and enjoy an alcohol beverage, 70% say they planned to drink a beer during the game, outpacing wine (34%) and liquor (48%).

When asked specifically about non-alcohol beer, three-in-ten adults 21+ (29%) say they are likely to drink an NA beer during the Super Bowl. That number jumps to nearly half (47%) when looking at GenZers alone.

In fact, beer sales during Super Bowl week are 1.4% higher than the average week, making it the highest weekly sales volume of the first quarter. About 3.7 million barrels of beer are sold during the week leading up to the Super Bowl.

Additional highlights from the poll include:

The Big Game Brings People Together: Three-quarters of adults 21+ are likely to watch the Super Bowl this year, and most plan to watch the game at home with household members (41%) or hosting guests (16%).

Coach with the Most: Kansas City's Andy Reid (35%) edged out Philadelphia's Nick Sirianni (23%) as the preferred beer companion.

Kansas City’s Andy Reid (35%) edged out Philadelphia’s Nick Sirianni (23%) as the preferred beer companion. Commercials Excite All: Nineteen percent of viewers are watching just for the ads, while 49% are excited for both football and campaigns.

To learn more about beer moments and the overall impact of beer, visit beerinstitute.org.

Methodology:

Morning Consult conducted this poll on behalf of the Beer Institute between January 31- February 2, 2025, among a sample of 2,115 adults aged 21 or older. The interviews were conducted online and the data were weighted to approximate a target sample of adults 21+ based on age, gender, race, educational attainment, and region. The results have a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

