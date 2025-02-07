Submit Release
News Search

There were 179 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,701 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory: OFL joins Sudbury labour and community canvass to support ONDP Sudbury MPP Candidate Jamie West

SUDBURY, Ontario, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) President Laura Walton and Secretary-Treasurer Ahmad Gaied will be in Sudbury to canvass for Jamie West to get re-elected as the ONDP MPP in the upcoming snap election. West has always shown up for his community, labour, and working people, fighting for fair wages, safe workplaces, and strong public services. Walton and Gaied will join local labour and community members for a canvass, connecting with residents, hearing from workers, and discussing the urgent need to elect a government that makes life more affordable for Ontarians.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025
Time: 10:30 a.m. to 4:40 p.m.
Location: 866 Newgate Ave, Sudbury (map)

Media are invited to attend and speak with Laura Walton, Ahmad Gaied, Jamie West, and local organizers about the key issues facing workers in Sudbury and across Ontario.

Media Contact:

Jenny Sellathurai
Director of Communications | OFL
jsellathurai@ofl.ca
416-894-3456

cope343


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Media Advisory: OFL joins Sudbury labour and community canvass to support ONDP Sudbury MPP Candidate Jamie West

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more