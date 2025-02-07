AG Rayfield Signs on to Multi-State Lawsuit involving Elon Musk and “DOGE” Access to the U.S. Department of Treasury

Attorney General Dan Rayfield announced Thursday that Oregon will join the multi-state coalition suing the Trump administration for improperly granting access to sensitive information.

This follows the U.S. Department of Treasury giving Elon Musk and his so-called “Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE) staffers access to payment systems containing Americans’ private information, bank account information and other sensitive data.

“Elon Musk is a billionaire who is not used to being told ‘no’,” Rayfield said. “But no one is above the law, and that includes Musk and President Trump. The President cannot just give away the sensitive, private information of Oregonians or any Americans. Just as he cannot block federal payments approved by Congress.”

Oregon is joining at least 13 other states in a collective effort to ensure those responsible are held accountable. The level of access for the DOGE team is unlawful, unprecedented, and unacceptable. The payments the unauthorized individuals had access to are critical to millions of Americans who rely on them for health care, childcare, and other essential programs.

“The unauthorized access of the U.S. Department of Treasury’s payment system is an outrageous violation of both public trust and national security,” Rayfield said. “It is reckless, and we will not tolerate government entities or private individuals exploiting our nation’s critical infrastructure for personal or political gain.”