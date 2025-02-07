Rash Guard Market Projected Expansion to $12.7+ Billion Market Value by 2031; with a 3.4% CAGR During 2021-2031

Rash Guard Market - Based on the price point, the premium segment witness major growth rate during the Rash Guard Market Forecast period.

The rash guard market size was valued at $9.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $12.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2022 to 2031.” — Allied Market Research

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global rash guard market generated $9.1 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $12.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global rash guard market based on type, application, end-user, price point, distribution channel, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on type, the t-shirt segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global rash guard market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The shirt segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the swimming segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global rash guard market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The surging segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the men segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global rash guard market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The women segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global rash guard market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe and LAMEA.

The report also analyses key players of the global rash guard market report include TYR Sport Inc., O'Neill, Roxy, Quiksilver, Sportstar Athletics, Gap Inc., Dick's Sporting Goods Inc., Skechers U.S.A. Inc., CranBarry Inc., Adidas AG, ASOS PLC, Nike Inc., Puma SE, Ralph Lauren Corporation, Under Armour Inc., Columbia Sportswear, Wildcraft, Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M).

