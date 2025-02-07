Premier Moe Travels to Washington and Mexico to Support Canada U.S. Trade

CANADA, February 7 - Released on February 7, 2025

Premier Scott Moe will travel to Washington D.C. this week for meetings with U.S. elected representatives, industry organizations and to participate in the premier's Council of the Federation (COF) joint-mission to Washington.

Prior to the COF mission, Premier Moe will meet with U.S. elected representatives and businesses to emphasize the strong trade relationship between Canada and the U.S, and the role Saskatchewan plays in supplying the continent with energy and food security.

"It's important in the current economic environment that we engage with our counterparts in the United States to emphasize the shared benefit of trade between our two countries and turn the conversation toward building on those strengths rather than jeopardizing them with tariffs," said Moe.

The U.S. is Saskatchewan's largest and most important trading partner. About $40 billion worth of imports and exports cross the border every year. The current tariff-free border allows businesses to add value to products and economies, whether flowing from north to south or vice versa.

Premier Moe's meetings will focus on maintaining strong Canada-U.S. relations by addressing shared issues such as the economy, energy, supply chains and the impacts of the Trump Administration's proposed tariffs.

Premier Moe will also express Saskatchewan's support for strong measures to secure the Canada-U.S. border.

"Strengthening border security and preventing the flow of illicit drugs like Fentanyl is a concern that has been identified by the U.S. and one that I share," Moe added. "We are already taking action as a province through our Border Security Plan to ensure we have more officers and law enforcement presence at the Saskatchewan-U.S. border."

The Council of the Federation's joint-mission to Washington will allow all thirteen premiers to present a united voice on the important benefits that free-trade brings to Canada and the U.S. and the concern over the negative impact of tariffs to consumers and businesses on both sides of the border.

The COF program will take place on Feb 12 and will include meetings with U.S. elected representatives, business leaders and the Canada American Business Council.

Following the COF mission Premier Moe will travel to Mexico to engage with business and elected officials to advance relationships with this key trading partner.

Over the course of the next few weeks, Premier Moe and multiple cabinet Ministers will be travelling within Canada and beyond to advocate for Saskatchewan's interests. These engagement efforts will focus on promoting the province as a global supplier of food and energy security, while strengthening relationships with our key international trading partners.

