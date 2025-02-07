DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of CODAC, Inc. d/b/a CODAC Behavioral Health Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations at CODAC, Inc. d/b/a CODAC Behavioral Health (“CODAC”). CODAC learned of suspicious activity on or about July 24, 2024. To join this case, go HERE.

About CODAC, Inc. d/b/a CODAC Behavioral Health

CODAC Behavioral Healthcare, established in 1971, is Rhode Island’s largest and oldest non-profit outpatient provider of treatment for Opioid Use Disorder.

What happened?

On or around July 24, 2024, CODAC discovered that an unauthorized third party had accessed its IT network. After an investigation, it was found that this unauthorized party had accessed consumers’ personal information.

What types of information was stolen?

The personal information that may have been compromised includes:

Names

Dates of Birth

Social Security Numbers

Medical Information

Health Insurance Information

Medical Record Numbers

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification, you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity. Additionally, you should consider legal options for mitigating such risks.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the CODAC data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and catastrophic injuries.

Legal Disclaimer:

