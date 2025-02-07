Dallas ISD Chief Human Capital Officer Robert Abel Receives Distinguished Service Award

TROY, Mich., Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robert Abel, Chief of Human Capital for Dallas Independent School District, received the 2025 Distinguished Service Award presented by the Council of the Great City Schools. Sponsored by Kelly Education, the award honors an individual from the management services ranks for their distinguished service in urban education. This year, the recognition occurred at the annual Chief Human Resources Officers meeting in Baltimore, Maryland.

With over two decades of experience in educational leadership, Robert Abel has continually driven meaningful change in large, urban school districts, a vital part of the Council’s mission to improve student outcomes. Since stepping into his role as Chief of Human Capital in 2021, Abel has achieved significant milestones, including a 44% overall reduction in grievances and an extraordinary 90% decrease in complex Level 3 grievances. Under his guidance, Dallas ISD's teacher applicant pool has also grown by an impressive 14%, showcasing his proactive leadership in building strong educational communities.

“This award recognizes Robert Abel for his outstanding leadership overseeing the human capital management department at Dallas Independent School District,” said Willie Burroughs, the Council’s director of management services. “His contributions have played a crucial role in the success of Dallas ISD by ensuring that the district attracts and retains high-quality educators and staff dedicated to fostering a positive educational experience for all students. It is a privilege to celebrate his remarkable achievements and lasting impact.”

“Robert Abel epitomizes the kind of leadership we strive to recognize—one marked by the profound impact on students and staff, as well as innovative solutions to urban education’s most pressing challenges,” said Nicola Soares, President of Kelly Education. “His achievements are a testament to the power of visionary leadership in creating strong, equitable systems that benefit every level of the school community.”

Abel holds a Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Texas at Arlington and a Bachelor of Science in Cell and Molecular Biology from Oklahoma State University.

About the Council of the Great City Schools

The Council of the Great City Schools is the only national organization exclusively representing the needs of urban public schools. Composed of 78 large city school districts, its mission is to promote the cause of urban schools and to advocate for inner-city students through legislation, research and media relations. The organization also provides a network for school districts sharing common problems to exchange information, and to collectively address new challenges as they emerge to deliver the best possible education for urban youth. www.cgcs.org

About Kelly Education

Kelly Education powers the future of learning through customized workforce solutions, including hiring and recruiting, business management, professional development, academic, and social-emotional support across the full continuum of education––from early childhood, PK-12, special education, and therapeutic services to higher education, executive search, and beyond. Kelly Education is a business of Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), a global workforce solutions provider that’s always asking what’s next in the world of work. Learn more at kellyeducation.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

