Comer Probes TOPGUN Over Reports of Physical, Mental Harm to Naval Aviators

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is opening a probe into the United States Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor Program (TOPGUN) after reports surfaced of physical and mental harm done to pilots and instructors within the program. In a letter to Acting Secretary of the United States Navy Terence Emmert, the Chairman requests a briefing with as well as documents and information related to internal efforts to mitigate risk to Navy aviators and flight instructors.

“The Committee on Oversight and Government Reform is investigating the U.S. Navy’s (Navy) efforts to mitigate possible physiological and psychological effects inflicted on certain naval aviators and flight officers, including those within the United States Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor Program (TOPGUN). Additionally, the Committee is investigating an internal Navy project aimed at evaluating these issues, code-named ‘Project Odin’s Eye,’” wrote Chairman Comer. “Project Odin’s Eye, reportedly initiated without formal approval from Navy Medical and Air Commands, raises additional questions about the Navy’s knowledge of potential issues and whether it is acting to mitigate these issues in a comprehensive and effective manner.”

Recent public reporting reveals concerns among current and former Navy personnel about the possible prevalence of brain injuries among naval aviators and flight officers. Public reporting also reveals that three F-18 Super Hornet pilots died by suicide following symptoms of traumatic brain injuries (TBI) that are possibly connected to their time as naval aviators. Additional reported symptoms for aviators and flight officers include confusion, anxiety, depression, memory loss, and mood swings.

“While elite and highly trained naval aviators and flight officers understand the high-stress, high-stakes missions they will undergo to safeguard American national security, it is imperative to ensure the warfighter has full and accurate information about health risks and the tools, both mental and physical, to safeguard their health,” continued Chairman Comer. “To better understand to what extent the Navy has, or has not, evaluated and addressed concerning physiological and psychological injuries for naval aviators and flight officers, please make arrangements to schedule a briefing with Committee staff on this matter as soon as possible, but no later than February 20, 2025.”

Read the letter to Acting Secretary of the United States Navy Emmert here.