Mace Boosts Leadership to Support Growth Delivering Mega Infrastructure and Capital Projects Around the World

Mace signature James Reeves joins Mace as Global Cities and Places Lead Oscar Caipo joins Mace as Head of Latin America

Four Management Appointments Include Two High-Caliber Additions in the Americas

These additions support our value proposition elevating the delivery of increasingly complex, large-scale developments with management proven to deliver them to-plan, with superior value and outcomes.” — Davendra Dabasia

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global construction experts and delivery consultancy Mace Group today announced key leadership posts following the January 1 succession of Jason Millett taking the helm as Group CEO, and Davendra Dabasia as CEO of Mace Consult, the role formerly held by Millett.Millett is credited for spearheading growth as the industry’s preeminent provider entirely focused on delivery leveraging Mace’s construction expertise, with the company on track to post another revenue record. He noted, “We have diversified our portfolio over the past decade to serve the world’s leading organizations, from infrastructure to commercial and financial services, to advanced life sciences, manufacturing and technology facilities.”Reflecting on the four new leadership posts, all in Mace’s Consult business, Dabasia said, “Each of these appointments supports our growth and value proposition applying deep construction expertise to elevate the delivery of increasingly complex, large-scale developments. We’re uniquely focused on serving the best interests of clients and stakeholders invested in these programs with management proven to deliver them to-plan, with superior value and outcomes that last long after our work is done.”AmericasTwo of the four positions are based in the Americas, where Mace has grown substantially in recent years, delivering advanced facilities and capital programs for world-leading financial services, technology, and life sciences companies, while also serving as delivery partner to mega infrastructure programs. These include the Lima 2019 Pan American and Parapan American Games and subsequent Peruvian national infrastructure reconstruction and resilience program; Metrolinx GO and Subways expansion programs in Canada; and the Hudson Tunnel Project in the US.James Reeves joins Mace as Global Head of Cities and Places, a new role based at the company’s Americas headquarters in New York City to address rising urbanization driving robust demand for smart city solutions using predictive analytics and AI to connect people, infrastructure and commercial activities.In his most recent post as Global Chief Operating Officer for Project Management with CBRE, Reeves oversaw a $300 billion portfolio of capital projects for multinational clients. Prior to his tenure with that company, he was Global Head of Capital Projects with Barclays Capital.Reeves earned his Bachelor of Science in construction engineering management at Loughborough University, where he also received a diploma in industrial studies. He is a member of the UK Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors and actively supports industry, educational and community organizations in the New York area.Oscar Caipo joins Mace as Head of Latin America, based in Lima, to lead growth with clients in Peru, Colombia and Mexico supporting infrastructure, commercial, and industrial developments.Prior to joining Mace, Caipo was Senior Partner and President of KPMG Peru. In 25 years with that company, he led business management, risk, technology, infrastructure, and sustainability consultancy serving multinational clients throughout the region, including leading the company’s broader Latin America advisory business and KPMG Consulting in Brazil. Earlier in his career, he served in financial management with Procter and Gamble in Peru.Caipo earned his Bachelor of Science in business administration with concentration in finance and operations management at Boston University and completed leadership programs with Georgetown University’s School of Diplomacy and Harvard Business School’s corporate directorship.An active advocate for social advancement, sustainable development and responsible business, he serves on the boards of several business, community and industry organizations.Both Reeves and Caipo report to Mace Americas President Priya Jain.EuropeAntonio Moreno is joining Mace’s European hub as Country Lead for Spain, based in Madrid. He brings a breadth of industry experience to diversify and grow Mace’s project and program management business serving clients in the energy, manufacturing and technology sectors.Moreno previously was Europe Director for Turner and Townsend in Spain. A professional engineer chartered by the Institute of Civil Engineers; he earned an international executive MBA at IE Business School in Madrid.Moreno will report to Mace European Managing Director Daniel Easthope.Asia PacificMace promoted Matthew Fitch to the role of Country Lead for the Philippines, reporting to Asia Pacific Managing Director David Martin.He previously served as a Project Director in Peru and will apply experience on Mace-led programs there to lead growth in the Philippines with clients investing in sustainability and commercial programs, most notably the country’s burgeoning development in data centers.Fitch earned a Master of Engineering at the Imperial College of London. He is chartered by the Institute of Civil Engineers and accredited as an NEC4 project manager.About MaceMace is a global company of delivery consultants and construction experts operating two business engines – Consult and Construct. Mace brings to life iconic infrastructure and commercial hubs, state-of-the-art data centers, advanced science and technology facilities, and regeneration programs bolstering resilient communities around the world.With 2023 annual revenue of $3 billion (£2.36 billion), the company employs more than 7,400 people across four hubs — UK and Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.Mace is driven by its purpose to redefine the boundaries of ambition. Founded out of a belief that the industry could be more efficient, innovative and responsible, since 1990 Mace has built a reputation and track record for delivering projects safer, faster, and greener, yielding value that outperforms industry norms. Find out more at www.macegroup.com

