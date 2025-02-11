BioSteel Launches New Iced Tea Lemonade – A Healthy Twist on a Canadian Classic

BioSteel offers nostalgic iced tea refreshment without the sugar, stepping in as Canada's homegrown answer to Nestea’s legacy.

CANADA, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For generations, Canadians have savoured the taste of lemon iced tea as a summertime staple. From backyard barbecues to beach coolers, the iconic Nestea brand – introduced in 1948 – became synonymous with cold, refreshing iced tea enjoyed by young and old alike. The Coca-Cola Company's announcement to discontinue Nestea in Canada marked the end of an era for the nation’s best-selling iced tea, leaving loyal fans in search of an alternative. BioSteel Responds with a Healthier AlternativeBioSteel, a proudly Canadian company, today unveiled its new Iced Tea Lemonade sports drink – a flavour that delivers the same classic, lemony iced tea taste that has defined Canadian summers, now enhanced with a modern, healthy twist. The Iced Tea Lemonade is entirely sugar-free and formulated with BioSteel’s signature clean hydration blend, offering a reimagined iced tea lemonade refreshment as a better-for-you beverage.The new Iced Tea Lemonade was crafted to capture the crisp, refreshing flavor of traditional iced tea combined with a splash of lemonade, just as many Canadians remember. Unlike the sugary iced teas of the past, this beverage provides hydration through a zero-sugar formula complemented by essential electrolytes. Enthusiasts of iced tea can now experience the familiar taste on a hot day without compromise. Adhering to BioSteel’s mantra, "Clean. Healthy. Hydration.", the Iced Tea Lemonade contains no artificial flavours or preservatives and is enriched with five essential electrolytes to help keep Canadians hydrated and energized. The product successfully marries nostalgia with nutrition, offering a classic iced tea lemonade experience that meets the wellness standards of today’s consumer.Canada-First CommitmentThe launch of Iced Tea Lemonade is not solely about quenching thirst; it also reinforces support for Canadian consumers. In light of recent U.S.-Canada trade frictions and corporate realignments, many Canadians have turned to homegrown brands. BioSteel, founded and based in Canada, reinforces its Canada-first ethos by prioritizing local consumers with this latest innovation. With the majority of sales already originating from Canada and a continued focus on initiatives that benefit local communities—from grassroots sports programs to domestic partnerships—BioSteel remains steadfast in its commitment.Dan Crosby, CEO of BioSteel, stated, "Our team has always put Canadian consumers at the heart of what we do. We saw an opportunity to fill a void left by an iconic product, and we approached it the way we do everything – with our consumers’ needs and health in mind. BioSteel Iced Tea Lemonade is a testament to our commitment to innovation and to providing clean, effective hydration for Canadians—offering a refreshing, functional alternative to traditional sugary drinks."Available Now – A New Era of Hydration BeginsBioSteel’s Iced Tea Lemonade is available now online at BioSteel.ca . Consumers are invited to sample this new flavour and partake in the celebration of a fresh era of healthy hydration. Whether an iced tea enthusiast with memories of Nestea or an individual seeking a refreshing sports drink, BioSteel Iced Tea Lemonade is designed to deliver the classic taste with clean ingredients.About BioSteelBioSteel is a Canadian leader in sports hydration, known for its zero-sugar formulas and dedication to quality ingredients. Founded by athletes in 2009, BioSteel has provided clean, healthy hydration products for over a decade and remains committed to supporting athletes and health-conscious consumers with products that deliver results. For more information, visit BioSteel.ca or follow @BioSteelSports on social media.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.