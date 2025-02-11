Zelros and IBM Announce Collaboration to Transform Banking and Insurance with IBM watsonx

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zelros, a leading AI platfom for insurance and banking, announces a new collaboration with IBM to leverage IBM watsonx, a portfolio of AI products. This collaboration underscores Zelros’ commitment to providing a flexible, high-performance AI platform that seamlessly integrates cutting-edge technology for its clients. Leveraging watsonx.ai, an enterprise-grade AI development studio, the Zelros platform enhances predictive analytics and machine learning capabilities. This empowers insurers and banks with personalized advice and tailored insurance recommendations based on their specific data, elevating customer engagement and operational efficiency.Expanding access to innovation“Zelros has demonstrated its long-term impact in the industry,” emphasizes David Quantin, Executive Committee Member of the Matmut Group and Head of Digital and Innovation. “Their insurance expertise adds significant value, and their platform’s adaptability ensures a strong return on investment.”By integrating watsonx, Zelros brings next-generation language models—including Mistral, Llama, and Granite—directly into its Studio. These models support diverse use cases for marketing teams, agents, advisors, and IT and data departments, ensuring seamless integration into existing banking and insurance ecosystems. With this collaboration, Zelros enhances:- Needs discovery (Magic Questions)- Personalized insurance and banking advice (Magic Recommendations)- Instant and accurate responses (Magic Answers)- Automation of key processes (Magic Automations)Ensuring sovereignty and data confidentialityIBM watsonx offers flexible deployment options, allowing insurers and banks to host their data within their own infrastructures. This approach provides an additional level of confidentiality and facilitates compliance with regulations, particularly under DORA. Additionally, watsonx can be deployed on SecNumCloud-certified sovereign clouds like Cloud Temple, further strengthening data security.A shared vision for the future of insurance“Our strategy is to provide a flexible and secure AI platform for insurance, integrating best-in-class technologies. Partnering with IBM watsonx was a natural choice, as many of our clients already use IBM solutions,” states Christophe Bourguignat, CPTO of Zelros."IBM offers AI solutions perfectly suited to regulated industries, thanks to technologies that facilitate AI governance and the use of open-source solutions. The collaboration with Zelros naturally emerged as an obvious choice, enabling this sector to benefit from a reliable AI solution that supports compliance with regulatory requirements," says Vincent Perrin, IBM Principal Software Technical Leader FranceThis collaboration highlights Zelros’ commitment to ongoing innovation and digital transformation for insurers and banks. Together, IBM and Zelros are building an ecosystem where generative AI redefines business models and enhances customer-centric solutions.Zelros is a pioneering, award-winning AI platform that empowers insurance agents and bank advisors with its advanced Copilot. By integrating specialized LLM agents tailored for banking and insurance, Zelros helps professionals anticipate and meet each client's needs with personalized, timely solutions. Through AI-driven features, it enables agents and advisors to efficiently identify customer requirements, deliver personalized recommendations, automate workflows, and provide accurate, real-time responses. With seamless system integration and a strong emphasis on security and compliance, Zelros enhances productivity and enables financial professionals to deliver exceptional customer experiences while staying competitive. Zelros was named a Cool Vendor in the Gartner Cool Vendors report for Insurtechs, for its integration of Generative AI. Zelros has also been recognized as a GenAI solution for sales agents in the distribution process by CB Insights.Learn more: www.zelros.com IBM is a global leader in hybrid cloud and AI, as well as business services, helping clients in than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain a competitive advantage in their industries. Nearly 4,000 government entities and enterprises in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM’s hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to impact their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM’s breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and business services provide open and flexible options for our clients. All of this is backed by IBM’s legendary commitment to trust, transparency, accountability, inclusivity and service.Learn more: www.ibm.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.