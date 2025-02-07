OSCE convenes inaugural 2025 Meeting of the Development Coordination Council Working Group on Macro, Private and Financial Sector Development and Regional Trade Facilitation

On 6 February 2025, the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe, which is currently chairing the Development Coordination Council Working Group on Macro, Private, and Financial Sector Development and Regional Trade Facilitation, hosted its first quarterly meeting. This meeting provided a timely platform for members to share their planned operational activities for the year, enabling synergies among development partners, fostering robust cooperative efforts, and avoiding overlap and duplication of initiatives. As the number of members increases, the Working Group becomes more effective in delivering essential thematic updates and discussing significant initiatives undertaken by government entities, development partners, and the private sector.

In the second part of the event, guest speakers from the Research Institute for Sustainable Development and Green Economy at the International University of Tourism and Entrepreneurship of Tajikistan presented information about their institution and its efforts in research and education, seeking potential cooperation partners.

The Working Group is open to new members engaged in trade, private, or financial sector development. Coordination meetings are scheduled to take place quarterly.