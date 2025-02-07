OSCE delivers training course on airport security and provides equipment to Moldovan border police

From 3 to 7 February, the OSCE organized a training course in Chisinau, Moldova for aviation security managers from the General Inspectorate of Border Police (GIBP) and Airport Administration of the Republic of Moldova. The course, organized in co-operation with the Permanent Mission of Romania to the OSCE, was conducted by Romanian aviation security experts.

The course enhanced the participants’ expertise in overseeing and monitoring the implementation of aviation security measures, equipping them with essential competencies aligned with international standards. Sessions covered topics critical to the role of aviation security managers, including threat and risk assessment methodologies, crisis management, duties of security managers and supervisory activities.

“At a time when aviation security faces increasingly complex challenges, this training course underscores the importance of equipping aviation security managers with necessary skills and knowledge to address them effectively. The OSCE remains committed to supporting Moldova in strengthening its aviation security framework and fostering regional co-operation to ensure safety for all,” said Ambassador Kelly Keiderling, Head of the OSCE Mission to Moldova.

Throughout the week, the participants engaged in practical exercises, case studies and discussions focused on integrating the International Civil Aviation Organization standards and recommended practices into daily operations.

“The knowledge gained during this course will enable us to better safeguard our airports and ensure the safety of travellers. The hands-on activities and expert guidance provided invaluable insights for our work,” said Elena Popa, an airport security manager with the GIBP.

In parallel to this course, the OSCE donated 13 complete computer sets with uninterruptible power supply devices to the GIBP. The equipment will enhance the operational capabilities of the Moldovan Border Police by streamlining data processing, supporting border monitoring activities, and facilitating the implementation of security technologies in compliance with international standards.

“This donation represents a vital resource for the Moldovan Border Police as we continue to enhance our capacity to address cross-border threats. The new equipment will improve our ability to monitor and analyse border activities, supporting our mission to safeguard Moldova’s borders,” said Ruslan Galușca, Head of the GIBP.

The training course is part of the OSCE's extrabudgetary project “Support to the Law Enforcement Agencies in Moldova in Response to the Security Challenges in the Region”. The project focuses on strengthening Moldovan law enforcement’s capacity to combat transnational organized crime both at the border and within the country, with financial support from the France, Germany, Poland, the United Kingdomand the United States of America.