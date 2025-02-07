PHOTO RELEASE: Governor Moore Inducts Deford Family into Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame

February 7, 2025

Night Also Highlights Agricultural Products During Taste of Maryland Ag

ANNAPOLIS, MD (February 7, 2025) — Governor Wes Moore has inducted the Deford Family of Baltimore County into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame during the 55th Annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture event, held Thursday, February 6 at Maryland Live! Casino and Hotel.

(L to R: Dr. Faith Elliott Rossing, President of the Maryland Agriculture Council; Governor Wes Moore; Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. Photo credit: Joe Andrucyk)

“There is no Maryland without Maryland agriculture. That’s why my administration is committed to investing in the people who keep us fed, protect the environment, and grow our economy,” said Gov. Moore. “This year, I am excited to welcome the Deford family into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame. This has been a challenging season for our farmers. The Deford family continues to model what it looks like to confront crisis with courage – and the whole of Maryland is better because of it.”

(L to R: Jonathan Deford, Rob Deford, Delegate Ryan Nawrocki (District 7A-Baltimore County), Governor Wes Moore. Photo credit: Joe Andrucyk)

Created by former Governor William Donald Schaefer in 1991, the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame honors agricultural leaders who exemplify high standards of achievement and commitment to the industry and their communities. Nominations are accepted at local University of Maryland Extension offices in the late summer and submitted to the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame Program coordinator in the fall.

“The Defords continue to be prime examples of what Maryland agriculture looks like,” said Secretary Kevin Atticks. “From their ingenuity in embracing new technologies in agriculture to remaining exceptional stewards of the land, the Defords have earned this prestigious honor.”

(L to R: Joey McHenry, Governor Wes Moore, and Jenell McHenry attending the 55th Annual Taste of Maryland Ag event on February 6, 2025. Photo credit: Joe Andrucyk)

The Taste of Maryland Agriculture celebration, sponsored by the Maryland Agriculture Council, is the state’s premier agricultural event, bringing industry leaders together with state and national legislators.

The event featured a bounty of Maryland agricultural products served throughout the evening, including food and tastings from the state’s beer, wine and cidery supporters. In addition to the induction of the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame family, 11 outstanding programs received Maryland Agriculture Council Educational Grants during the program.

The Deford family is the 56th inductee in the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame. More information on each hall of fame family is available on the department’s website. For more pictures of the event please visit this link.

# # #

