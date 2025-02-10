Early Sun Games Announces Free Demo Release for Cyberpunk Action Roguelike SINUS

Sinus Demo Now Available Overpowered build with electricity synergies Playable characters with different bot configurations

Early Sun Games releases a free demo for SINUS, a cyberpunk action roguelike featuring hacking-based mechanics and millions of weapons.

The demo represents a complete and polished portion of the full game, offering players an opportunity to explore its mechanics and systems.” — Early Sun Games

BRASOV, ROMANIA, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Early Sun Games has officially released a free demo for SINUS, a cyberpunk action roguelike, now available as a standalone game on Steam. The demo offers a polished introduction to the game’s mechanics, emphasizing hacking-based gameplay, procedural level generation, and skill-based tactical combat.Set in a cyberpunk world with retro-style graphics, SINUS features the ability to capture and command enemies, take control of turrets, and manipulate in-game systems to gain an advantage. The game includes procedurally generated weapons, an array of game-changing items, and a roster of five playable characters, each with distinct abilities.“SINUS has been in development for years with a focus on creating a refined and immersive gameplay experience,” said George Urse, developer at Early Sun Games.Key features of the demo include:Millions of procedurally generated weaponsUnique hacking mechanicsProcedurally generated levels featuring enemies, traps, and hidden paths for high replayabilityA selection of playable characters with distinct abilities and traitsPermanent progression through ship console upgradesLocal multiplayer modes including Deathmatch and Team battlesThe SINUS demo is now available for free on Steam HERE More information, including media assets and updates, can be found in the official PRESS KIT . Community discussions are accessible via DISCORD

Sinus Demo Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.