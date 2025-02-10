Avant-Garde Announces the Appointment of Mark Borto as President

Avant-Garde is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Borto as President, effective in December 2024

CLARKSVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avant-Garde , a leader in innovative entrance systems and enterprise-level solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Borto as President, effective in December 2024. With a career spanning over 35 years in the automatic and security entrance industries, Mr. Borto brings unparalleled experience and a track record of remarkable growth to his new role.Mark Borto was selected as President due to his extensive expertise in entrance systems. His career is marked by leading organizations of various sizes and achieving best-in-class growth metrics at almost every career position. Previously, Mr. Borto served as the CEO of Barrier1 Systems, a 20-year-old, privately-owned company specializing in hostile vehicle mitigation, located in Greensboro, NC.Avant-Garde has long been recognized as a leader in the secured entry market, representing top manufacturers and delivering custom solutions tailored to each client's needs. The company’s success hinges on its commitment to innovation, reliability, and expanding product offerings to meet evolving market demands.Under Mr. Borto's leadership, Avant-Garde aims to embark on an ambitious strategy of expansion, emphasizing the growth of our manufacturing and workforce management solutions. A cornerstone of this strategy is the diversification of Rizon 's product lineup and a focused effort to strengthen relationships with enterprise accounts. This strategic initiative will not only bolster their presence in existing markets but also pave the way for tapping into new ones.Mr. Borto will be instrumental in steering Avant-Garde towards new avenues of success, grounding his leadership in an extensive knowledge base and deep-seated industry insights.About Avant-Garde:Avant-Garde is a distinguished leader in secured entry solutions, specializing in the most advanced turnstile and entrance systems for enterprises around the globe. The company prides itself on its innovative approach and dedication to delivering customized security solutions that enhance both safety and user experience.

