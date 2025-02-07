Unified Command Provides Situational Update on Recovery Efforts - February 6, 2025

As of this afternoon, Unified Command reports that the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District, together with the US Coast Guard (USCG) and US Navy’s Supervisor of Salvage and Diving (SUPSALV), completed removal of all major components of the American Airlines regional jet and US Army Black Hawk helicopter from the Potomac River. Salvage crews will now shift their focus to clearing smaller debris in the remaining debris field with salvage baskets before demobilizing equipment by February 16.

The Metropolitan Police Department, DC Fire and EMS, fire and police departments from across the National Capital Region will continue search efforts around the crash site to locate additional debris.

To support these efforts, at approximately 2 am on Friday, February 7, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will conduct a low-altitude flight over the Potomac River using a fixed-wing aircraft equipped with LiDAR scanning technology.

During the scan, the aircraft will project a visible green laser onto the water’s surface. While the laser is safe for the eyes, individuals are advised to avoid direct eye contact. Below is an image of the aircraft and its expected flight path:



At 5 pm on Thursday, February 6, the incident’s Joint Information Center will be demobilized. Should there be a significant update, information will be distributed by the Unified Command PIO via email. For media inquiries related to this incident, please contact the following agencies directly:

For media inquiries related to the Metropolitan Police Department, DC Fire and EMS, or other District of Columbia entities, email [email protected] .



. For questions about the Potomac River closure, contact the US Coast Guard by email [email protected] or by phone at (202) 643-2763.



or by phone at (202) 643-2763. For questions about salvage operations, contact the US Army Corps of Engineers by email at [email protected] .



. All updates regarding the NTSB investigation will be provided by the NTSB on X, formerly Twitter, @NTSB_Newsroom.



The community is reminded if you believe you have information related to the recovery efforts in the Potomac or Anacostia Rivers or on the shore, immediately call 911. Do not touch or remove the item(s).

Unified Command is grateful for the support from local, regional and federal partners, as well as the cooperation and generosity of the community.

Waterway Closure Reminder: The Potomac River north of the Woodrow Wilson Bridge remains closed to all watercraft until further notice.