Geospatial Analytics Market to Reach $220.2 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 9.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in the adoption of cloud-based GIS and increase in the application of augmented reality (AR) & virtual reality (VR) technologies in geographic information systems are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global market during the forecast period.

Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Geospatial Analytics Market by Component (Solution and Service), Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud), Organization Size (Large enterprises, SMEs), Type (Surface and Field Analytics, Network and Location Analytics, Geovisualization, and Others), and Industry Vertical (Mining and Manufacturing, Government, Environmental Monitoring, Defence and Security, Engineering and Construction, Insurance, Automotive, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the geospatial analytics market was valued at $85.5 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $220.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

The key factors driving the growth of the global geospatial analytics market include surge in demand for AI-based GIS solutions and increase in demand for geospatial analytics in smart cities' development and urban planning. In addition, integration of GIS with mainstream technologies for business intelligence positively impacts the growth of the market. However, high cost of geospatial analytics, regulatory issues, and lack of comprehensive government policies regarding geospatial analytics are expected to hamper the market growth.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4306

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $85.5 billion Market Size in 2033 $220.2 billion CAGR 9.6% No. of Pages in Report 199 Segments Covered Component, Deployment Model, Type, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region. Drivers Surge in demand for AI-based GIS solutions Increase in demand for GIS software in smart cities development and urban planning Use of satellite monitoring to control the spread of COVID-19 Opportunities Adoption of advanced technologies such as AR, VR, and IoT for GIS Emerging technologies such as geospatial AI Development of 4D GIS software Restraint High cost of GIS solution Regulatory issues and lack of comprehensive government policies pertaining to geospatial analytics

Buy this Complete Report (199 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/geospatial-analytics-market/purchase-options

The solution segment is expected to witness rapid growth throughout the forecast period.

By component, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the global geospatial Analytics market revenue and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to rise in the need for geographic imaging among professionals to process massive volume of geospatial data every single day boosts the adoption of geospatial solutions, which are designed for various purposes and add-on applications to solve remote sensing-related issues.

The on-premises segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023.

By deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly one-third of the global geospatial analytics market revenue and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to increase in data security and privacy concerns.

The large enterprises accounted for the largest market share in 2023.

By enterprise size, the large enterprise segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly one-third of the global geospatial analytics market revenue and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period, due to their extensive resources, complex needs, and ability to integrate advanced solutions.

The network and location analytics accounted for the largest market share in 2023.

By type, the network & location analytics segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly one-third of the global geospatial analytics market revenue and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to the proliferation of mobile devices and the growth in use of location-based services for navigation, social networking, and marketing have significantly boosted the demand for network and location analytics.

The environmental monitoring segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023.

By industry vertical, the environmental monitoring segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly one-third of the global geospatial analytics industry revenue and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to rise in emphasis on combating climate change and promoting sustainability that has driven the demand for geospatial analytics in environmental monitoring.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2033.

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for three-fourths of the global geospatial analytics market revenue and is expected to rule the roost in terms of revenue throughout the forecast timeframe. owing to rise in penetration of mobility; transition from 2D to 3D-based mapping; and surge in the adoption of GIS technologies in the U.S. and Canada.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4306

Major Industry Players: -

Alteryx, Inc.

Bentley Systems

Incorporated

ESRI

Furgo NV

General Electric

Hexagon AB

Google, Inc.

MDA Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Trimble, Inc.

TOMTOM International, Inc

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact our analyst at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/4306

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global geospatial analytics market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 1209 Orange Street, Corporation Trust Center, Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware 19801 USA. Int'l: +1-503-894-6022 Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-800-792-5285 help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.