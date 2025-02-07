POWERHOUSE PARTNERSHIP: BIG AUTO INJURY ATTORNEYS, THE POPOK FIRM AND ‘LEGAL AF’ PODCAST BY MEIDASTOUCH NETWORK UNITE FOR JUSTICE

PHOENIX, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Auto Injury Attorneys and The Popok Firm are proud to announce that they have formed a new partnership with the widely popular “Legal AF” podcast, a part of MeidasTouch Network, to champion justice.

MeidasTouch Network has more than 3.9 million subscribers across its network on YouTube and is one of the fastest-growing independent news networks. “Legal AF” is a top-performing podcast, currently ranked No. 8 worldwide for total views and downloads — regardless of genre.

Launched in 2014, “Legal AF” delivers hard-hitting, thought-provoking legal and political analysis from top experts breaking down the week’s biggest news stories. Hosted by MeidasTouch Network founder and civil rights lawyer Ben Meiselas, national trial lawyer strategist Michael Popok and former Chief Assistant District Attorney of the Manhattan District Attorney's office Karen Friedman Agnifilo, “Legal AF” is a trusted source for in-depth discussions on the intersection of law and politics.

Nic Edgson, CEO and managing attorney of Big Auto Injury Attorneys, stated, “This partnership with The Popok Firm and ‘Legal AF’ was established to connect victims with an expansive network of national legal expertise. Our team is known for securing the largest verdicts and settlements in the country.”

Through this collaboration, Big Auto Injury Attorneys and The Popok Firm provide unmatched legal representation — wherever clients are. By leveraging a network of top-tier attorneys with deep local knowledge, they ensure that the right legal expert is assigned to each case. More than just representation, their approach recognizes that every case is unique and demands specialized attention based on where injuries or damages occurred.

New full-length “Legal AF” episodes air every Wednesday and Saturday at 8 p.m. ET, along with shorter news bites throughout the week from “Popok Live.” Across all platforms, Michael Popok’s content — including “Legal AF,” his hot takes, and “Popok Live” — draws over 50 million views and downloads per month. “Legal AF” is available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Audible and iHeartRadio.

About Big Auto Injury Attorneys

As a national team of top attorneys, Big Auto Injury Attorneys strategically partners with the nation’s most accomplished law firms to ensure clients have the resources and expertise needed to maximize their results. Unlike firms that simply refer cases, Big Auto takes a hands-on approach, offering joint representation and guiding clients through every step of the legal process. From start to finish, Big Auto stands by their clients, ensuring the strongest legal advocacy — anywhere in the country.

About The Popok Firm

Led by renowned national trial lawyer, former Wall Street executive and “Legal AF” co- founder Michael Popok, The Popok Firm is dedicated to fighting for justice on behalf of those who have suffered life-altering injuries. When facing corporate defendants and powerful insurance companies, people need legal representation that’s even more skilled and relentless than theirs. Unlike those firms, The Popok Firm’s network of lawyers doesn’t earn a dime unless the client does. From litigation to negotiation and settlement, The Popok Firm provides compassionate, strategic advocacy with one clear goal: maximizing the client’s compensation and holding the responsible parties accountable. The Popok Firm offers free consultations for those injured in an accident. Call or text 877-POPOKAF for a no-cost case analysis.

Robin Gruen Big Auto Injury Attorneys 347.581.3311 robin.gruen@lee.net

Legal Disclaimer:

