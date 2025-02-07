Melt Your Valentine’s Heart with Gardners Original Peanut Butter Meltaways, Other Seasonal Specialties

Save 15% with Last-Minute Discount

TYRONE, Penn., Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From fresh chocolate covered strawberries to heart shaped Original Peanut Butter Meltaways, legendary Pennsylvania chocolatier Gardners Candies has more than a dozen Valentine’s Day treats ready for nationwide shipping.





To make the holiday even sweeter, Gardners is offering a 15% discount, good through February 14. Use promo code Heart when checking out.

Gardners, which sold its first candies in 1897, is credited with creating the heart shaped candy box so popular today. Once only available to Pennsylvania chocolate lovers, Gardners hand-crafted treats are now shipped to all 50 states, Puerto Rico and military addresses.

Gardners’ chocolatiers have curated a collection of seasonal sweets guaranteed to melt your Valentine’s heart, including these five faves:

Original Peanut Butter Meltaway Heart

A classic red satin heart box is filled with heart shaped Original Peanut Butter Meltaways.

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Fresh, California strawberries are dipped in two layers of milk or dark chocolate and hand-packed in a ready-to-gift box.

Valentine’s Day Sandwich Cookies

Classic OREO Cookies are coated in milk chocolate and topped with red and white sprinkles.

Deluxe Assortment Heart

A spectacular selection of divine chocolates, Original Peanut Butter Meltaways, creams, buttery caramels, whole roasted nuts, succulent cordial cherries and more are nestled in a red satin heart box.

Valentine’s Day BashCake

A hand-decorated tabletop chocolate piñata is filled with mini Original Peanut Butter Meltaways or Milk Chocolate Covered Mini Pretzels.

Other Valentine’s Day confections include Valentines Day Pails, foil wrapped hearts and a variety of miniature chocolates.

Not sure what to give? Create a custom heart shaped box, choosing from Original Peanut Butter Meltaways, chocolate covered whole nuts, creams, cherries and more. Many candies are available in milk, dark and white chocolate.

View all of Gardner’s treats and place your order at www.gardnerscandies.com.

Many products can be ordered as late as Thursday, February 13 for Valentine’s Day delivery. However, popular items sell out, so order now to avoid disappointment.

In addition to online sales, Gardners Candies are sold in thousands of convenience stores in the Eastern U.S. The also are carried by retailers including Sheetz, Giant Eagle, GetGo, Giant Food Stores, CVS and CIBO Express airport locations. Gardners operates several retail stores in central Pennsylvania.

OREO is a trademark of Mondelēz International group, used with permission.

About Gardners Candies, Inc.

Gardners Candies was founded in 1897 by sixteen-year-old entrepreneur James “Pike” Gardner in Tyrone, Pennsylvania. The brand operates several stores in communities across Central Pennsylvania, distributes a variety of products to retailers across the country, and is most renowned for its famous Original Peanut Butter Meltaways. Beyond regional storefronts and online sales, Gardners Candies offers fundraising programs, business and custom gifting solutions, and private label services for various companies. Acquired by Sarris Candies, Inc. in 1997, Gardners Candies has continued to uphold a legacy of providing quality, locally sourced products with dedicated customer service. For more information, visit https://www.gardnerscandies.com/ or follow Gardners @gardnerscandies.com.

