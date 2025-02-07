$35,000 Check Presentation at Washington, D.C. Auto Show Fuels Identity, Inc.’s New Latino Youth Automotive Career Program

Washington, D.C., Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identity Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to empowering Latino and underserved youth, took a major step toward expanding career opportunities in the automotive industry with the support of the Maryland Automobile Dealers Association (MADA) and the Washington Area New Automobile Dealers Association (WANADA). On Wednesday, February 5, MADA and WANADA presented a $35,000 donation to Identity during a special ceremony in the Art-of-Motion exhibit at the Washington, D.C. Auto Show, reinforcing their commitment to workforce development.

The donation will help launch Identity’s new Automotive Career Program, which aims to connect young people with stable, long-term career opportunities in the automotive sector. Diego Uriburu, Executive Director of Identity, leads the organization’s efforts to create economic mobility for Latino youth through this initiative. This program seeks to provide students with the knowledge, hands-on training, and mentorship needed to secure quality jobs in the automotive industry. Through partnerships with local dealerships, participants will be introduced to a variety of career paths, from technical roles to positions in accounting, sales, and management, while also developing essential workplace skills for long-term success.

Chevy Chase Acura in Bethesda will be the first dealership to participate in the program. Led by Sam Weaver, Chair of the Maryland Automobile Dealers Association Foundation and Vice President at Chevy Chase Acura, the dealership will work closely with Identity to develop a scalable model that can be expanded to other dealerships across the region. This collaboration represents the first step in building a more inclusive pipeline for talent within the automotive industry.

The check presentation, which took place at the Art-of-Motion exhibit, exemplified the multicultural celebration of diversity in the automotive world. Organized by Automotive Rhythms and led by Kimatni D. Rawlins, the exhibit showcases live car art, custom models owned by diverse entrepreneurs, and minority-owned businesses. This year’s featured Latino artists, Josue Martinez and Dez Zambrano, have been painting a Hyundai Santa Fe and a Kia Carnival, adding a cultural touch to the event.

Born in Corinto, El Salvador, Josue Martinez is a multimedia artist who has worked extensively as a community artist to educate and uplift local youth and organizations. His gallery, Corinto Gallery, located in National Harbor, serves as a creative hub that reflects his deep cultural roots and artistic vision. Art-of-Motion serves as an ideal setting to reinforce the shared mission of Identity, MADA, and WANADA: creating real-world opportunities, uplifting underrepresented voices, and fostering inclusivity in the automotive industry.

The donation, which includes $25,000 from MADA and $10,000 from WANADA, marks the beginning of a transformative effort to make the automotive industry more accessible to Latino and underserved youth. The Washington, D.C. Auto Show, running now through February 9 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, provides a fitting backdrop for this initiative, demonstrating the industry’s commitment to fostering diverse talent.

