Ananda Health unveils a new brand, Ananda Wellness featuring GLP-1 Support at ECRM Chicago February 11-13, 2025
As part of Ecofibre, the new Ananda Wellness brand will be launched at ECRM Chicago taking place February 11-13, 2025 at the Hyatt Regency Chicago OHare.
With the transformative impact of our GLP-1 Support on consumer wellness, we are a catalyst for improving wellness motivated by the positive impact on our customers’ wellness journey.”GEORGETOWN, KY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of Ecofibre, Ananda Wellness will be formally launched at ECRM Chicago taking place February 11-13, 2025 at the Hyatt Regency Chicago OHare.
— Alex Nance, President Ananda Health
Since Ananda entered the GLP-1 Support market in the Fall of 2023, our market insights have provided us with valuable information to move to phase two of our corporate initiative with the launch of the Ananda Wellness brand.
Ananda’s innovative consumer solutions are manufactured in our Kentucky-based LEED Platinum facility, the only LEED Platinum certified OTC & VMS operation in the US, showcasing our commitment to innovation, quality, sustainability and environmental responsibility.
Alex Nance, President of Ananda Health, emphasized the transformative impact of our GLP-1 Support on consumer wellness, stating, “We are a catalyst for improving wellness, and we're motivated by the positive impact we are having on our customers’ wellness journey.”
About Ananda Health, part of Ecofibre
Ananda Health is a leading manufacturer of plant-based wellness solutions working closely with over 3000 retailers across the United States as well as practitioners, clinicians and wellness providers. Headquartered in Georgetown KY, our campus and operations are vertically integrated to deliver the highest level of innovation, quality, service and support to our clients and consumers.
Visit our corporate website at https://ecofibre.com/
For more information, email us at hello@myanandawellness.com
Ananda Wellness is a pioneer in GLP-1 Support with a core focus on improving consumer outcomes.
