Ananda Health unveils a new brand, Ananda Wellness featuring GLP-1 Support at ECRM Chicago February 11-13, 2025

Ananda Health launches the new Ananda Wellness brand from our LEED Platinum Certified campus in Georgetown KY

As part of Ecofibre, the new Ananda Wellness brand will be launched at ECRM Chicago taking place February 11-13, 2025 at the Hyatt Regency Chicago OHare.

With the transformative impact of our GLP-1 Support on consumer wellness, we are a catalyst for improving wellness motivated by the positive impact on our customers’ wellness journey.” — Alex Nance, President Ananda Health

GEORGETOWN, KY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of Ecofibre, Ananda Wellness will be formally launched at ECRM Chicago taking place February 11-13, 2025 at the Hyatt Regency Chicago OHare.Since Ananda entered the GLP-1 Support market in the Fall of 2023, our market insights have provided us with valuable information to move to phase two of our corporate initiative with the launch of the Ananda Wellness brand.Ananda’s innovative consumer solutions are manufactured in our Kentucky-based LEED Platinum facility, the only LEED Platinum certified OTC & VMS operation in the US, showcasing our commitment to innovation, quality, sustainability and environmental responsibility.Alex Nance, President of Ananda Health, emphasized the transformative impact of our GLP-1 Support on consumer wellness, stating, “We are a catalyst for improving wellness, and we're motivated by the positive impact we are having on our customers’ wellness journey.”About Ananda Health, part of EcofibreAnanda Health is a leading manufacturer of plant-based wellness solutions working closely with over 3000 retailers across the United States as well as practitioners, clinicians and wellness providers. Headquartered in Georgetown KY, our campus and operations are vertically integrated to deliver the highest level of innovation, quality, service and support to our clients and consumers.Visit our corporate website at https://ecofibre.com/ For more information, email us at hello@myanandawellness.comAnanda Wellness is a pioneer in GLP-1 Support with a core focus on improving consumer outcomes.Author ContactAlex Nance, PresidentAnanda Health190 Corporate BoulevardGeorgetown, KY 403241-888-388-1119

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.