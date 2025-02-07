Video, Audio & Rush Transcript: Governor Hochul Announces Additional Measures to Prevent Spread of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in Poultry

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul joined an Avian Influenza Public Health Briefing with the New York State Department of Health and New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets via Zoom, and announced additional measures to prevent the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza in poultry.

Good morning. I want to give an update to New Yorkers on a potential health issue that's been detected in our state. Over the last week, inspectors have detected seven cases of bird flu in poultry during routine inspections at live bird markets in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens. Our state Ag and Markets is now working closely with market owners to depopulate all infected flocks.

Out of an abundance of caution and to thwart any further transmission, we're issuing a notice and order to temporarily shut down all live bird markets in New York City, as well as in Westchester, Nassau and Suffolk counties. The order is effective today through next Friday, February 14. Here's what that means: For a week long period, no poultry can be delivered to those live bird markets. Each uninfected market must sell down all inventory, undergo thorough cleaning and disinfection, and then remain closed for at least five days. Each must then be inspected by our State Ag and Markets before they can reopen.

These are just simply measured common sense steps that will curb the spread of bird flu and ultimately to keep New Yorkers safe, which is always my top priority. Now I want to reiterate that people should not be concerned. Let me be clear, there is no immediate public health threat. We have been vigilant and will remain vigilant so New Yorkers can go about their lives with peace of mind.

But safeguarding public health is all about being proactive and especially when it comes to fighting infectious diseases. And I'm proud to say here in New York we have some of the best public health experts in the world on our team. And some of them are on this call. So I'll let them speak in more detail about the actions we're taking today to protect New Yorkers.

Thank you.