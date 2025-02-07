Analyst Cuts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Price Target After Sales Concerns and Investor Lawsuit– Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) is facing mounting pressure on multiple fronts. Following disappointing sales figures and ongoing legal challenges, analysts TD Cowen recently lowered its price target for Regeneron to $1,030 from $1,230. The downward revision reflects preannounced January figures for EYLEA®, a key product in Regeneron's portfolio, with TD Cowen citing increased competition in the market and significantly lowering its revenue estimates for the EYLEA® franchise.

This price target reduction adds to the company’s existing woes. Regeneron is also embroiled in a securities fraud class action lawsuit following a significant drop in its stock price on October 31, 2024. Shares plunged $84.59 that day, erasing approximately $9 billion from the company's market capitalization

Class Period: Nov. 2, 2023 – Oct. 30, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Mar. 10, 2025

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) Securities Class Action:

The litigation centers around Regeneron's disclosures regarding its compliance with Medicare reimbursement rules and regulations, specifically concerning its EYLEA® product.

The lawsuit alleges that Regeneron made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose several key facts:

Regeneron allegedly paid credit card fees to distributors on the condition that these distributors would not pass on those fees to EYLEA® customers. These payments effectively subsidized the prices customers paid when using credit cards to purchase EYLEA®. Consequently, Regeneron allegedly offered undisclosed price concessions, lowering the actual selling price of EYLEA®. Because retina practices are sensitive to price fluctuations when using credit cards for anti-VEGF medications, these undisclosed price concessions provided Regeneron with a competitive advantage. As a result of the above, Regeneron allegedly inflated its reported EYLEA® sales figures. By not reporting these credit card fee payments as price concessions, Regeneron allegedly overstated the Average Sales Price (ASP) reported to federal agencies, which constitutes a violation of the False Claims Act.

This lawsuit follows an April 10, 2024, announcement by the Department of Justice (DOJ) that it had also sued Regeneron for False Claims Act violations. The DOJ’s lawsuit makes similar allegations, claiming that Regeneron fraudulently inflated Medicare reimbursement rates for EYLEA® by submitting false reports to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). These false reports, according to the DOJ, were based on ASP calculations that failed to account for the price concessions provided through the credit card processing fees. The DOJ further alleges that Regeneron used the stable ASP (and resulting stable reimbursement) of EYLEA® as a competitive advantage when marketing to retina practices, emphasizing it against competitors.

The October 31, 2024, stock drop occurred after Regeneron released its Q3 2024 financial results, which revealed disappointing U.S. net sales for EYLEA® and EYLEA HD®. The company reported only a 3% sales increase compared to the same period in the previous year, attributing the lackluster performance to "the lower net selling price compared to the third quarter of 2023" and "anti-VEGF category pricing pressure."

This news drove the price of Regeneron shares down over 9% that day.

Hagen Berman is investigating whether Regeneron intentionally misled investors about the legality of its reported revenues.

“The significant stock drop and subsequent revelations regarding Eylea sales raise serious questions about Regeneron's transparency and compliance,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm’s investigation. “We are investigating whether the company's actions constitute securities fraud.”

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Regeneron should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email REGN@hbsslaw.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

