Release Date: February 07, 2025 State Department of Transportation to Host Public Information Meeting for Bridge Replacement Project in the Town of Lapeer, Cortland County February 12 Open House on Proposed New Bridge on State Route 221 Over Big Brook The New York State Department of Transportation will host a public information meeting from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, pertaining to an upcoming project to replace the bridge carrying State Route 221 over Big Brook (Jenning’s Creek) in the Town of Lapeer, Cortland County. The informal, open-house style meeting will be held at the Marathon Town Hall, 40 West Main Street, Marathon, NY 13803. Preliminary project plans will be available for review and NYSDOT representatives will be available to answer questions. No formal presentation is planned. The project will replace the existing bridge, which was originally constructed in 1926 and has reached the end of its service life, with a modern structure that will feature a higher vertical clearance to help prevent flooding. Additionally, State Route 221, including over Big Brook, will be realigned to meet current design standards. Traffic will be maintained using an off-site detour while work is being completed. The project is still in the design phase with construction expected to start in the summer of 2025. The open house is part of NYSDOT’s continuing effort to encourage public participation in the development of transportation projects. For further information, or to request a sign language interpreter or assistive listening system, please contact project manager, Louis Elefante, P.E., at (315) 428-4630, or write to the New York State Department of Transportation-Region 3, 333 East Washington Street, Syracuse, NY 13202, and reference Project Identification Number 3024.09. About the Department of Transportation:

