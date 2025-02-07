Tennessee Filmmaker Seeks Community Support to Bring Faith-Based Film on Addiction and Redemption to Life

Spiraling movie cast and crew Actors Jared Ivey and Walter J. Buck Spiraling Movie logo

Spiraling is more than just a movie. It’s a message of hope, healing, and faith.

JOHNSON CITY, TN, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A powerful faith-based feature film, Spiraling, has been gaining attention from the local community for its deeply moving story of addiction, redemption, and second chances. The film still needs funding to make it to the big screen and online streaming services.Written and directed by Tennessee-based filmmaker Angela Caito, Spiraling follows Kevin Ashbury, a young man struggling with the guilt of his family’s tragic death and a battle with addiction. His path to redemption is led by faith, friendship, and love. This story will correlate with the real-life struggles that countless individuals who are facing similar challenges go through.The film has a dedicated cast, including actors Jared Ivey, Walter J. Buck, Anna Parsons, Jeni Lamm and Brian Scott Gilmore, and a growing community of supporters, but has yet to secure funding for production. Caito and her team are now reaching out for investors, sponsors, and community support to bring this impactful story to life.The team is proud to have Jeff Green as the Director of Photography. Green, a Nashville based cinematographer and owner of Jeff Green Films, will ensure a visually compelling and powerful story. Spiraling is being produced in collaboration with Ambient Hour Productions from Athens, TN, further strengthening the film’s creative vision.“The response that we’ve received from people who have heard about Spiraling has honestly been overwhelming,” said Caito. “This is more than just a movie. It’s a message of hope, healing, and faith. Between the script and talking to people about it, we know that this film will change lives, and we really need the community’s help to make it happen.”The production team is seeking donors, business sponsors, and faith-based organizations as well as addiction and recovery organizations willing to support the film through funding, partnerships, or in-kind donations.A Story That Needs to Be ToldWith addiction, mental health struggles, and the need for faith-based healing is at an all-time high, and Spiraling is a film that can help spark conversations and offer hope to those who need it the most.Community support will allow production to move forward in Fall 2025 and will help with ensure that filming stays in the Tri-Cities area of Tennessee. This is an incredible opportunity for local talent and businesses to be involved.How to Support SpiralingIndividuals and businesses interested in supporting, investing in, or partnering with the film can reach out to Angela Caito for more information.For media inquiries, interviews, or additional details, please contact:Angela CaitoFilmmaker & Screenwriter | Spiralingangela@spiralingmovie.com | (423) 213-8591

Spiraling Movie Proof of Concept Video

