Blueberries Market Size to Reach a Value of US$ 27.85 Billion by 2031 Driven by Rising Demand for Blueberries in Food Processing and Retail Sector

Blueberries market share to register a CAGR of 7.3% during 2023-2031. Key players are SanLucar Fruit SLU, Surexport Compania Agraria SL, North Bay Produce Inc, Agrovision Corp, Agroberries SpA, Costa Group Holdings Ltd, Qualiprim, Zalar Agri Sarl, Naturipe Farms LLC, RIKA, Raimy Societe Agricole SARL, etc.

US & Canada, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new research report from The Insight Partners, the global blueberries market is witnessing significant growth owing to government initiatives, surging demand from the food processing industry, and strategic initiatives.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The blueberries market analysis considers several consumer preferences and demographics that are expected to determine the market strength in the coming years.





Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The blueberries market size is expected to reach US$ 27.85 billion by 2031 from US$ 15.81 billion in 2023; it is expected to record a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period. The global blueberries market is witnessing significant growth owing to the rising awareness of the nutritional benefits of blueberries among consumers, increasing demand from the food service and processing sectors, and surging imports of fresh blueberries in developing countries. Blueberries are low-calorie fruits with high vitamin C and vitamin K content. They are packed with antioxidants particularly anthocyanins, that help curb the free radical oxidative stress, which offers anti-cancer effects. Blueberries have a low glycemic index, which helps maintain the blood sugar level. Further, people are also consuming blueberries with low-calorie food items to aid their weight loss. Thus, the rich nutrition profile of blueberries and rising health consciousness are the key factors driving the market.

Government Initiatives and Funding for Blueberry Production: Governments of major blueberry-producing countries are implementing multiple policies, financial incentives, campaigns, and research programs to enhance productivity and improve quality. Such government initiatives aim at boosting domestic production and enhancing the country's position as an exporter of blueberries worldwide. In the US, the Federal Government has implemented programs to support blueberry growers. In November 2023, the US Department of Agriculture funded a US$ 497,827 grant under the Agriculture and Food Research Initiative for the project titled “Expanding Southern Highbush Blueberries to Underserved Regions of Southeastern US.” The project was conducted by Auburn University professors and Alabama Agricultural Experiment Station researchers.

In May 2024, Eyre Trailers was offered funding of ~US$ 400,000 for the automated blueberry harvesting project to develop a fully automatic machine for harvesting blueberries. In August 2024, the Australian government granted ~US$ 100,000 for the development of its robotic blueberry picking device that will reduce labor costs and increase the yield efficiency of produce. In addition, Peruvian blueberries benefit from the US-Peru Free Trade Agreement, allowing Peru to export tariff-free blueberries to the US. The governments also collaborate with international agricultural organizations to provide training and technical assistance to farmers to boost the productivity and quality of blueberries. Thus, government initiatives and funding for blueberry production are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Rising Demand for Clean Label Products and Organic Blueberries: The evolving consumer preferences for transparent, nutritious, and sustainable products have elevated the demand for organic blueberries. The growing awareness of dietary choices has propelled consumers to seek minimally processed products that include natural ingredients and do not contain artificial additives. Clean-label products generally include ingredients that align with consumer preference for authenticity. Further, organic blueberries provide a perception of health and environment-friendly grown varieties. Health-conscious consumers demand clean labels and organic foods, including blueberries. Organic farming practices often emphasize soil health, while organic blueberries are recognized as a sustainable alternative to conventionally grown options. In the food and beverages industry, clean-label products and organic blueberries are incorporated into several products such as snacks, beverages, breakfast cereals, baked goods, and dairy products.

Geographical Insights: In 2023, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Market Segmentation

Based on form, the blueberries market is segmented into fresh, frozen, and dried. The fresh segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

On the basis of category, the blueberries market is bifurcated into organic and conventional. The conventional segment held a larger share of the market in 2023.

By end use, the blueberries market is segmented into food service, food retail, and food processing. The food retail segment held the largest share of the blueberries market in 2023.

The blueberries market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few companies operating in the blueberries market are SanLucar Fruit SLU, Surexport Compania Agraria SL, North Bay Produce Inc, Agrovision Corp, Agroberries SpA, Costa Group Holdings Ltd, Qualiprim, Zalar Agri Sarl, Naturipe Farms LLC, RIKA, Raimy Societe Agricole SARL, iBerry Morocco, DAIFRUITS SL, Reiter Affiliated Companies LLC, and FRESHROYAL SL.

Trending Topics: Frozen blueberries, dried fruits and vegetables, and dried berries

Global Headlines on Blueberries

AC Foods, based in Tulare County’s Richgrove community, launched Betterful, a line of regenerative, organic-certified blueberries.









Conclusion

The demand for blueberries has been increasing owing to the rising demand for organic and clean-label products. In addition, government initiatives and investments in blueberry production are expected to create a growth opportunity for the blueberries market during the forecast period. The increasing consumer preference for healthy and functional food fuels the demand for processed blueberry products. Blueberries are commonly used in various food and beverage products in processed forms such as frozen, dried, purees, juices, and powders. Also, the rise of plant-based and vegan diets boosts the demand for blueberries in the food service sector. As these diets emphasize fresh and natural ingredients, blueberries are being used in vegan-friendly products such as smoothie bowls, oatmeal, and dairy-free desserts. Food service providers are increasingly using blueberries as a natural sweetener and color enhancer, allowing them to offer appealing, plant-based menu options without artificial additives. Blueberries are used in premium and gourmet dishes, especially in high-end restaurants and hotels, and are part of their seasonal and specialty menus.

The report from The Insight Partners provides information on several stakeholders—including blueberry manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors—along with valuable key insights on how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





