Frozen Vegetables Market Size to Reach a Value of US$ 46.05 Billion by 2031 Driven by Upsurge in Demand for Organic Food Products

US & Canada, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the frozen vegetables market is witnessing significant growth owing to the growing inclination toward a healthy diet. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the frozen vegetables market comprises a vast array of platforms and services that are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The frozen vegetables market size is expected to reach US$ 46.05 billion by 2031 from US$ 32.27 billion in 2023; it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The demand for frozen vegetables is growing across the globe, have witnessed a rise in the popularity of vegetarian and vegan lifestyles. The increasing preference for plant-based diets drives the frozen vegetables market. As urbanization and changing lifestyles lead to dietary shifts, frozen vegetables provide a convenient way for consumers to maintain dietary traditions while adapting to modern demands. Therefore, the rising inclination toward a healthy diet is expected to emerge as a prominent trend in the frozen vegetables market.

Increasing Preference for Plant-Based Diets: The demand for frozen vegetables is growing across the globe, where regions such as Europe, Asia Pacific, and South & Central America have witnessed a rise in the popularity of vegetarian and vegan lifestyles. In developed regions such as Europe and North America, the increasing preference for plant-based diets is impacted by cultural and religious factors and rising awareness about the health benefits of vegetable consumption. Frozen vegetables are considered versatile ingredients in plant-based meals and snacks.

Frozen vegetables are commonly used in pie, lasagna, soup, stews, and side dishes, providing households with convenient options to prepare nutritious meals at home. Frozen spinach, broccoli, and kale are convenient additions to stir-fries, soups, and pasta dishes. Frozen vegetables can be added to meals anytime, regardless of seasonal availability. These vegetables are convenient and nutritious options for consumers seeking to adopt healthier and more sustainable dietary habits, thereby catering to flexitarian, vegetarian, and vegan consumers' preferences. Thus, the increasing preference for plant-based diets drives the frozen vegetables market.

Growing Inclination Toward Healthy Diet: In regions such as North America and Europe, where the busy lifestyles of consumers often lead to an increased reliance on convenient food options, frozen vegetables offer a practical solution for individuals striving to maintain a balanced diet. Frozen vegetables are perceived as nutritious alternatives to fresh produce, as they are harvested at peak growth and flash-frozen to retain essential nutrients, vitamins, and antioxidants. This perception propels the demand for frozen vegetables among health-conscious consumers looking to incorporate vegetables into their daily meals. In countries such as India, Japan, and the US, where traditional diets are rich in vegetables and legumes, there is a cultural emphasis on health and wellness. As urbanization and changing lifestyles lead to dietary shifts, frozen vegetables provide a convenient way for consumers to maintain dietary traditions while adapting to modern demands. With rising concerns about food safety and access to fresh produce, frozen options offer a reliable and hygienic alternative, particularly in areas where access to fresh produce might be limited.

Geographical Insights: In 2023, Europe led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Asia Pacific and North America, respectively. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on type, the frozen vegetables market is segmented into corn cob, corn kernels/sweet corn, green peas, baby corn, carrot, cauliflower, green beans, spinach, broccoli, onions, brussel sprouts, mixed vegetables, and others. The mixed vegetables segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

In terms of category, the market is bifurcated into organic and conventional. The conventional segment held a larger share of the market in 2023.

Based on end users, the frozen vegetables market is segmented into food processing, food retail, and food service. The food retail segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.





Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: Major companies operating in the frozen vegetables market are General Mills Inc, Bonduelle SA, McCain Foods Ltd, Grupo Virto, La Fe Foods, Alasko Food Inc., Dawtona Frozen, Ardo Foods NV, Seneca Foods Corp, Goya Foods Inc, Mondial Foods BV, Simplot Global Food, Hanover Foods, B&G Foods, and Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd.

Trending Topics: Health and wellness focus, plant-based and vegan diets, sustainability and ethical sourcing, convenience and ready-to-eat solutions, and organic frozen vegetables.

Global Headlines on Frozen Vegetables

McCain Foods completed the acquisition of Irish plant-based frozen food manufacturer Strong Roots. The acquisition follows McCain and Strong Roots' strategic partnership, which began in 2021 and resulted from a US$ 55 million investment.

McCain Foods acquired Scelta Products, adding the Netherlands-based producer of frozen foods to its growing family of delicious, prepared vegetable appetizer product offerings.

B&G Foods Acquired Frozen Vegetable Manufacturing Operations of Growers Express.

Grupo Virto is becoming the protagonist of the Cool3 campaign.

Simplot to merge two food divisions into one with new leadership.

Hanover Foods received a US$ 1 million grant toward an update of the Delaware location's infrastructure and equipment.

Green Giant expanded the frozen vegetable line.





Conclusion

The growing preference for convenient and healthy food and rising imports of frozen vegetables are a few factors fueling the market growth. Technological advancements in freezing processes have improved the quality of frozen vegetables and enhanced their nutritional value, attracting more consumers. Also, the growing demand for quick and healthy meal options in the country's schools, colleges, and hospitals propels the market growth.

The report from The Insight Partners provides several stakeholders—including frozen vegetables providers, frozen vegetables suppliers, and frozen vegetables manufacturers—with valuable insights into navigating this evolving market landscape and unlocking new opportunities.





