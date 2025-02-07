Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Recognized at the FundGrade A+® Awards

TORONTO, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portland Investment Counsel Inc. (Portland) is pleased to announce that the Portland Life Sciences Alternative Fund, managed by Michael Lee-Chin, Executive Chairman and Portfolio Manager and Dragos Berbecel, Portfolio Manager of Portland, was awarded a 2024 FundGrade A+® Award in the Alternative Equity Focused category for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2024, out of a total of 58 funds.

"We are deeply honored that Portland Life Sciences Alternative Fund has been recognized with a FundGrade A+® Award, a noteworthy achievement in Canada’s wealth management industry. This award reinforces our unwavering commitment to creating wealth for our investors and demonstrates our thesis that improved patient outcomes can lead to stronger investor outcomes. We extend our congratulations to all fellow recipients. Most importantly, we thank advisors and investors for their continued trust and confidence in our investment framework " said Michael Lee-Chin.

The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize Canadian investment funds that have consistently received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year.

About Portland Investment Counsel Inc.

Portland is an Investment Fund Manager, Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer. We have a reputation for being Owners and Operators thus we are insightful Investors. Portland provides portfolio management and exempt market dealer services as well as investment products. Our investor roots date back to 1987. www.portlandic.com

About Fundata Canada Inc.’s FundGrade A+® rating

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the “best of the best” among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from “A” to “E” receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund’s average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc.

Diana N. Oddi, Director, Communications and Marketing

905.331.4250

Legal Disclaimer:

