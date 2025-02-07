Plastic Pipes Market Size is Estimated to be Worth US$ 103.51 Billion by 2031 | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The global plastic pipes market share to register a CAGR of 5.9% during 2023-2031 driven by growing residential and commercial construction activities

US & Canada, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global plastic pipes market is witnessing noticeable growth owing to a modest rise in demand from the residential & commercial construction and wastewater development infrastructure.

Rising demand for sustainable materials in plastic pipe manufacturing is expected to propel the market growth in the coming years. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities.





For More Information and To Stay Updated on The Latest Developments in The Plastic Pipes Market, Download The Sample Pages: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00039306/









Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The plastic pipes market is expected to reach US$ 103.51 billion by 2031 from US$ 65.41 billion in 2023; it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Urban wastewater treatment plants that integrate resource recovery and energy production processes with clean water production contribute to sustainable development significantly. The demand for wastewater treatment has increased due to the rising trend of recovering water from energy generation processes. A report published by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs in 2022 highlights the rising interdependency of water and energy generation, with the increasing demand for each of these resources. According to the current policy of the International Energy Agency, energy consumption is projected to increase by 50% by 2035, boosting water consumption in the energy sector by 85%.

Growing Residential and Commercial Construction Activities: The housing market growth is attributed to population increase, urbanization, and favorable economic conditions. According to Redfin, the number of houses sold in January 2024 was 284,121, which was 1.8% higher than the number sold in January 2023 in the US. Residential construction is a crucial component of the private sector. It witnessed a noteworthy increase to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of US$ 856.3 billion in June 2023, marking a 0.9% rise from the revised May estimate of US$ 848.6 billion.

In March 2023, the government launched the Housing Accelerator Fund worth US$ 2.96 billion to aid in the building of at least 100,000 homes across Canada. According to the US Census Bureau, in November 2023, the number of privately owned houses (at a seasonally adjusted annual rate) was 1.56 million units, a rise of 9.3% compared to 1.43 million units in November 2022. Plastic pipes are extensively used in construction applications due to their versatility, durability, and cost-effectiveness. PVC, PEX, and HDPE are highly preferred materials due to their ease of installation and long lifespan. In commercial construction, plastic pipes are used in water supply, plumbing, HVAC systems, and fire suppression systems. Plastic pipes are used in residential plumbing for both hot and cold-water lines.

Innovations in Plastic Pipe Formulation and Production Processes: The plastic pipes market is witnessing several innovations in plastic formulations and production processes. These advancements are aimed at improving the performance, sustainability, and cost-efficiency of plastic pipes. The recent developments in technology and material science have paved the way for nanotechnology, integration of smart sensors, and additive manufacturing in the plastic pipes market. Nanotechnology in plastic pipe manufacture involves the utilization of nanocomposites for the improvement of the mechanical properties of materials. Researches are aimed at exploring the potential for incorporating nanomaterials in PVC pipes to improve their properties while preserving their inherent characteristics. This application of nanotechnology addresses critical performance aspects of plastic pipes and diversifies their applications.

Geographical Insights: In 2023, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and North America. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Need A Diverse Region or Sector? Customize Research to Suit Your Requirement: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00039306/





Market Segmentation

Based on type, the plastic pipes market is bifurcated into corrugated and smoothwall. The smoothwall segment held a larger share of the market in 2023.

In terms of material type, the plastic pipes market is segmented into polyvinyl chloride, high-density polyethylene, polypropylene, and others. The polyvinyl chloride segment dominated the market in 2023.

By application, the plastic pipes market is segmented into water supply, sewage and drainage, irrigation, gas distribution, and others. The water supply segment dominated the market in 2023.

The plastic pipes market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few of the major companies operating in the plastic pipes market are JM Eagle Inc, Uponor Corp, Georg Fischer Ltd, Sekisui Chemical Co Ltd, China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd, Astral Poly Technik Limited, Finolex Industries Ltd, Genuit Group Plc, Formosa Plastics Corp, Vasen Europe, Luna Plast, Orbia, Aliaxis Holdings SA, and Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.

Trending Topics: PEX Pipes, multilayer plastic pipes, Polyethylene Pipe, Plasticized PVC pipes, plastic piping, etc.

Global Headlines on Plastic Pipes

Borouge announced the launch of the Gulf Plastics Pipe Academy to promote the use of high-quality plastic pipe systems

AmeriTex Pipe & Products (AmeriTex) announced it began construction on a new High-Density Polyethylene and Polypropylene ("HDPE/PP") corrugated pipe facility on its Conroe, Texas campus to serve its Texas' customers better.

Wavin invests US$ 52.6 million in Indonesia, launches Southeast Asia’s 1st plastic pipe facility

CK Birla-promoted HIL Limited has acquired the Topline brand of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes and four companies associated with the brand





Purchase Premium Copy of Global Plastic Pipes Market Size and Growth Report (2023-2031) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00039306/





Conclusion

The global plastic pipes market is growing with the rising construction industry and increasing water and wastewater management initiatives across the world. The market growth is attributed to rapid industrialization and urbanization, particularly in the emerging economies. In addition, the global transition toward sustainability initiatives has influenced the plastic pipes market, with manufacturers increasingly focused on incorporating eco-friendly formulations. Regulatory authorities are implementing stringent environmental standards to encourage the global production and utilization of recycled materials.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including information on raw material suppliers, plastic pipes manufacturers, and distributors/suppliers—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





Related Report Titles:





About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.





Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/plastic-pipes-market/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.