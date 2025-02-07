Mayor Wu and BPHC Release Health Equity Report, Seek Partners to Close Life Expectancy Gap Across Neighborhoods

BOSTON - Thursday, February 6, 2025 - Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) today released a new report, Live Long and Well, outlining the City’s commitment to close Boston’s long-standing life expectancy gap by race and by neighborhood, primarily due to social, economic, environmental, and structural factors. Mayor Wu and BPHC are also calling on community partners to submit proposals for funding to improve health and life expectancy in Boston. In the report, the City and BPHC detail their commitments to addressing key drivers of premature mortality, including cardiometabolic disease, and ensure Bostonians can live well at every age. The report outlines a vision to reduce early death in Boston, particularly among Black individuals who have the lowest life expectancy citywide. With $10 million in funding from Atrius Health Equity Foundation, the City aims to work with community-based organizations to build wealth and economic security in communities with the greatest health disparities.

Live Long and Well – first announced in July 2024 – emphasizes the importance of multi-sector partnerships and working with impacted communities to close life expectancy gaps and help residents live long, healthy lives. The first multi-sector partnership between the City of Boston, the Boston Public Health Commission, the Boston Community Health Collaborative, and Atrius Health Equity Foundation was announced this summer with a $10 million investment to improve health outcomes.

In January, Atrius Health Equity Foundation released its first Call for Proposal for a funding opportunity of up to $5 million for community-led coalitions to work together to enhance economic mobility and inclusion as well as financial security in Dorchester, Roxbury, and Mattapan. Up to three selected proposals will be awarded up to $2.5 million each. The RFP closes on March 12, and awardees are expected to be announced in June 2025. Atrius Health Equity Foundation plans to release a second round of funding in 2028.

“This initiative is about more than just longevity; it's about partnering with community-based organizations across Boston neighborhoods to ensure that all our residents have the resources, opportunities, and support to thrive at every stage of life,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I’m grateful to the Atrius Health Equity Foundation, the Boston Community Health Collaborative, and all our community partners, hospitals, health centers, and local businesses, who are working together to help our residents live longer, healthier lives.”

“Though our city is healthier than many in the US, we continue to note significant differences in life expectancy and early death by race and between neighborhoods. The disparities are stark and are evident throughout our city,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Boston. “This is a longstanding issue that we have been working to address. We are committed to continuing to build new partnerships and making new investments in the communities that need it most to ensure that everyone in Boston has the opportunity to live a long and healthy life.”

“We’re excited to be making large-scale investments that respond to the health priorities identified by Boston residents. We’re thrilled to be partnering with the City of Boston, the Boston Public Health Commission, and the Boston Community Health Collaborative in undertaking this important work. We also thank the community members and leaders who contributed their expertise to develop this program. Investing in the health and longevity of everyone in Boston will create a stronger, healthier, and more vibrant City,” said Dr. Ann Hwang, President of the Atrius Health Equity Foundation.

The Boston Public Health Commission recently convened a meeting with community stakeholders to announce the funding opportunity and gain support for the Live Long and Well agenda. Attendees unanimously expressed support for the city’s efforts to invest in communities and close gaps in life expectancy.

“People in our communities are struggling financially, and local organizations are trying their best to meet urgent needs. We are looking forward to the distribution of these funds within communities where residents are suffering that are disproportionately impacted by lower life expectancy in the City,” said Bishop William E. Dickerson II, Greater Love Tabernacle.

"Through my work in the Mattapan community, we have heard again and again that we need to address the many inequities that impact our health, like racial discrimination, low wages, limited access to housing, the need for quality education, and much more,” said Vivien Morris, Mattapan resident and member of the Boston Community Health Collaborative. “We must address all of these issues by working in partnership with community. Collectively, we can do this!”

“We are delighted to support the city’s effort to address longstanding health disparities in our most vulnerable communities,” said Pastor Dieufort Jean "Keke" Fleurissaint MDiv, True Alliance Center and of Equity Now and Beyond. “Boston is a diverse city, and we are excited about the opportunity to partner to ensure that all communities have access to the resources that they need to live long and healthy lives.”

According to BPHC analysis, there are glaring disparities in life expectancy across the city. In 2012, the Health Commission released data that showed a 33-year difference in life expectancy between neighborhoods in Roxbury and Back Bay, despite the neighborhoods being 2.3 miles apart. In 2023, BPHC prioritized updating this data and found the gap between neighborhoods in Roxbury and Back Bay is now 23 years, showing that while the data is still stark and concerning, progress has been made. BPHC’s findings also show that there are communities across Boston, including Mattapan, Dorchester, East Boston, and Jamaica Plain, where life expectancy is significantly lower than average.

The Live Long and Well report details the significant and ongoing investments made by the City and local partners to address these disparities and improve health. It also highlights the City and Health Commission’s strategies to improve a person’s physical and mental well-being throughout their life.

The City and BPHC are continuing to look for more partners to join this work. Those who would like to learn more about the Live Long and Well population health equity agenda and the Foundation's Call For Proposals can visit boston.gov/live-long.

