Submit Release
News Search

There were 195 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 301,434 in the last 365 days.

Defence on repatriation of deceased members from Democratic Republic of Congo

As stated by the Chief of the South African National Defence Force, General Rudzani Maphwanya to the Joint Standing Committee on Defence and Military Veterans that the remains of our fallen members and those injured in Goma will be repatriated on, Wednesday, 05 February 2025.

All administrative processes were completed and handed over to the United Nations.The United Nations planned movement for the repatriation of the deceased out of the combat zone has been delayed.

For enquiries: 
Mr Siphiwe Dlamini 
Head Of Communication 
Cell: 083 410 1257

#GovZAupdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Defence on repatriation of deceased members from Democratic Republic of Congo

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more