Defence on repatriation of deceased members from Democratic Republic of Congo

As stated by the Chief of the South African National Defence Force, General Rudzani Maphwanya to the Joint Standing Committee on Defence and Military Veterans that the remains of our fallen members and those injured in Goma will be repatriated on, Wednesday, 05 February 2025.

All administrative processes were completed and handed over to the United Nations.The United Nations planned movement for the repatriation of the deceased out of the combat zone has been delayed.

For enquiries:

Mr Siphiwe Dlamini

Head Of Communication

Cell: 083 410 1257

