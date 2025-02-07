President Cyril Ramaphosa orders half-masting of national flag to honour fallen troops
President Cyril Ramaphosa has directed that the National Flag be flown at half-mast at all flag stations around the country for a period of seven days from today, Friday 07 February 2025.
President Ramaphosa has issued this directive as the country mourns the tragic and devastating loss of 14 South African soldiers who were part of a mission to bring peace to the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Media enquiries:
Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President
E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.