President Cyril Ramaphosa orders half-masting of national flag to honour fallen troops

President Cyril Ramaphosa has directed that the National Flag be flown at half-mast at all flag stations around the country for a period of seven days from today, Friday 07 February 2025.

President Ramaphosa has issued this directive as the country mourns the tragic and devastating loss of 14 South African soldiers who were part of a mission to bring peace to the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

