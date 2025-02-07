VERSES® Announces Fireside Chat with Chief Scientist Professor Karl Friston

Webinar on Thursday, February 13th at 6:30pm CET/12:30pm ET/9:30am PT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE:VERS) (OTCQB:VRSSF) ("VERSES" or the "Company"), a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation intelligent agent systems, announces that on Thursday February 13th the Company will host a webinar discussion of “Intelligence in the Age of Agents” with Karl Friston , VERSES Chief Scientist, joined by VERSES CEO, Gabriel René , moderated by Olivier Oullier , renowned neuroscientist, strategist and investor.

This engaging discussion will explore:

Mastering Gameplay: Genius™ beats Atari and Mastermind

Genius™ beats Atari and Mastermind Exploring the Frontiers of AI: AGI, Active Inference, and Agents

AGI, Active Inference, and Agents Distinct Advantages: How Genius™ Stands Apart from LLMs like DeepSeek R1, OpenAI o1

How Genius™ Stands Apart from LLMs like DeepSeek R1, OpenAI o1 Enhancing the AI Ecosystem: Genius Role in the “AI Stack”

To register for the webinar interested parties can use the following link: https://event.webinarjam.com/register/365/gp59xsk5

Atari, Inc. Atari and the Atari logo are registered trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc. Mastermind™ is a registered trademark of Pressman Inc.

About VERSES

VERSES is a cognitive computing company building next-generation intelligent software systems modeled after the wisdom and genius of Nature. Designed around first principles found in science, physics and biology, our flagship product, Genius , is a suite of tools for machine learning practitioners to model complex dynamic systems and generate autonomous intelligent agents that continuously reason, plan, and learn. Imagine a Smarter World that elevates human potential through technology inspired by Nature. Learn more at verses.ai , LinkedIn , and X .

On behalf of the Company

Gabriel René, Founder & CEO, VERSES AI Inc.

Press Inquiries: press@verses.ai

Investor Relations Inquiries

U.S., Matthew Selinger, Partner, Integrous Communications, mselinger@integcom.us 415-572-8152

Canada, Leo Karabelas, President, Focus Communications, info@fcir.ca 416-543-3120

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.