Presidio Property Trust Announces Sales of Union Town Center and Research Parkway Properties

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: SQFT; SQFTP; SQFTW) Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (“Presidio” or the “Company”), an internally managed, diversified real estate investment trust, today announced the sale of its Union Town Center and Research Parkway properties, comprising a multi building retail center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“We acquired this well-located center in two separate off-market transactions in 2014 and 2015, and continued to upgrade the property and maintained occupancy close to its current 98% level,” said Gary Katz, Chief Investment Officer. “Strong interest from the capital markets for retail and the center’s location in the burgeoning north Colorado Springs region contributed to our decision to sell and successfully close out our business plan for this property.”

“Continued occupancy strength throughout the last few years and strong population growth in Colorado Springs helped us execute on our strategy to successfully sell these properties,” said Jack Heilbron, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The Denver office of Jones Lang LaSalle Americas, Inc. (“JLL”) represented the Company in this transaction.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed real estate investment trust with holdings in model home properties, which are triple net leased to homebuilders, and office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio’s model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Texas, and Florida. Presidio’s office, industrial, and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California. For more information on Presidio, please visit Presidio’s website at https://www.PresidioPT.com.

