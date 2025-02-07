Golden Triangle Ventures Announces Destino Ranch as the Premier Global Event Destination

First-of-its-kind venue to offer cutting-edge technology, language interpretation, and revenue generating digital integration

PHOENIX, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc., (OTC PINK: GTVH) ("GTV" or the "Company"), proudly announces Destino Ranch, its flagship 70-acre, world-class entertainment venue, as the premier global event destination for concerts, festivals, conferences, and immersive brand experiences. Designed to revolutionize event sponsorship, vendor engagement, and talent accessibility, Destino Ranch will be the first venue of its kind to fully integrate advanced technology, real-time language interpretation services, and omnichannel digital distribution systems to enhance consumer engagement and generate new revenue streams across the value chain.

A Next-Generation Event Venue Built for Innovation

Located in Arizona, Destino Ranch sets a new industry standard by merging live events with cutting-edge digital integrations. Event organizers, sponsors, and vendors will benefit from state-of-the-art engagement tools, including:

AI-Powered Consumer Engagement Engines – Data-driven, personalized experiences designed to maximize brand impact, fan interaction, and conversion.

Real-Time Language Interpretation – Powered by World Wide Tech Connections, Destino Ranch will provide instantaneous language support across 90+ languages, ensuring seamless global accessibility for event participants.

Blockchain-Based Ticketing & NFT Experiences – Exclusive NFT ticketing through VIPTIO Platforms, offering resale-proof authentication, enhanced event access, and collectible digital assets.

Integrated Product Placement & Sponsorship Activation – Smart, AI-driven product integration strategies that allow brands to interact with high-value audiences in real-time.

Omnichannel Digital Content Distribution – VIPTIO Platforms will provide live streaming, digital ticketing, and interactive metaverse experiences, ensuring event content reaches audiences worldwide.



Statements from Leadership

Michelle Huntington, CEO of TPG, stated:

"Destino Ranch represents the future of experiential entertainment, not just as a physical location, but as a dynamic, technology-powered hub where sponsors, vendors, and talent can engage with audiences in unprecedented ways. By integrating cutting-edge digital tools and omnichannel distribution, Destino Ranch not only offers event participants new ways to monetize experiences but also creates impact opportunities that drive inclusivity, economic empowerment, and transformative audience engagement. This platform fosters a global entertainment ecosystem where innovation, accessibility, and cultural connectivity converge to shape the next generation of immersive experiences."

Jeff Williams, CEO of World Wide Tech Connections, added:

"Language should never be a barrier to engagement. With Destino Ranch leading the charge, we are ensuring that every sponsor, vendor, and attendee—regardless of language or location—can experience events in their native language. Our AI-driven interpretation solutions will create a seamless and inclusive experience, setting a new industry standard for accessibility and international engagement."

Destino Ranch: A Game-Changer for Event Revenue and Audience Reach

By blending high-value brand integrations, next-generation technology, and AI-powered audience engagement, Destino Ranch transforms event sponsorship and consumer interaction into a profit generating ecosystem. With expanded revenue centers for talent, sponsors, and vendors, this venue represents a groundbreaking shift in how global events are hosted, marketed, and monetized.

GTV is currently in discussions with leading festival organizers, global corporations, and technology providers to implement exclusive multi-year partnerships at Destino Ranch. More details will be announced in the coming months.

About Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. or “GTV” is a multifaceted consulting company, which operates as the parent business pursuing ventures in the health, entertainment and technology sectors, along with others that provide synergistic value to these three core divisions. The Company aims to purchase, acquire, and/or joint venture with established entities within these areas of business. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment in these marketplaces. The Company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent the three sectors in which this Company aims to do business. Golden Triangle Ventures is highly focused on acquiring a well-diversified portfolio of companies under one umbrella, which are all managed and owned by the Company. An amazing team of professionals supports each division and continues to help the Company grow daily. Being a publicly traded Company gives the ability to provide the support needed to help each subsidiary grow into the business that management believes it can and will become.

Golden Triangle Ventures’ business model is supported by the drive for vertical integration to cut costs and maximize margins. Management strives to acquire entities and assets that they fully understand, which maintain the prospect for long-term exponential growth. The mission is to provide the necessary resources for each subsidiary to generate profit and then allow them to leverage each other and maximize economic impact. In addition, GTV provides a professional corporate representation service to different companies in these sectors while consulting on a variety of different business development objectives.

The backbone of this business is truly a team of professional advisors looking to help companies with a multitude of corporate objectives. With an extensive Rolodex of relationships, management can help with a dynamic range of project obstacles while maintaining a quality service for each client the Company represents. No matter what the needs are, the team involved can help facilitate many different transactions successfully for all parties involved. The network of relationships expands to industry experts who can assist with project management, product sourcing, industrial agriculture project implementation and so much more. Golden Triangle Ventures develops strategies and detailed plans that are custom-tailored to each corporate need and objective in all areas of business.

The GTV business model is focused on the following core group of interests:

Acquisitions / Assets / Holdings - The Company currently owns a unique portfolio of companies that are all being developed and supported by GTV, each holding a common goal of making a positive impact in the industry in which they operate.

Services - Services are deployed through Golden Triangle Ventures to assist all the unique opportunities within its operation. The Company also offers its services to select opportunities that could develop synergistic value within the relationship between both companies through the result of its efforts.

Investments - Management identifies high-value opportunities and provides capital investments in several companies and projects being developed. Each investment is complemented by a hands-on approach of helping to develop the overall direction and strategic plan for each opportunity.

For more information, visit us at: www.GoldenTriangleInc.com

About Lavish Entertainment, Inc.

Lavish Entertainment, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures operating under its Entertainment Division. Currently conducting its business out of Las Vegas, Nevada, the Company started doing business in 2017 and was established with a vision of becoming nationally recognized in concert production. The Company currently has more than 30,000 national followers and nearly 100 team members who have helped Lavish successfully organize some of the most exciting electronic dance music concerts in Las Vegas. Lavish Entertainment strives to produce high-quality and professional events that provide an immersive experience through state-of-the-art production and sound implementation.

Lavish Entertainment is currently developing a flagship entertainment complex called Destino Ranch, which intends to become an ideal outdoor music and festival venue, immersive art installation, tourist attraction, and world-renowned destination center. The Company recently secured a purchase agreement to acquire nearly 70 acres of prime and improved land for its Destino Ranch project, which is strategically located in Arizona. The property secured has upgrades that represent a substantial investment totaling nearly $6 million, which has turned this once-vacant land into a beautiful oasis that provides the initial infrastructure needed to begin the development of Destino Ranch.

Four-Pillar Business Model

Lavish Entertainment’s revised model encompasses the following key foundational elements: logistics, staffing, equipment, and production. These pillars were meticulously identified and organized to complement each other and ensure seamless operations across all facets of the Company. To enhance its bandwidth and expand service offerings, Lavish Entertainment intends to develop and acquire operations in each of the four key areas.

1. Logistics: Effective logistics are crucial for any successful entertainment operation. Coordinating event schedules, managing transportation and venue setup are pivotal in ensuring smooth operations and optimal audience experiences. By establishing a dedicated logistics division, Lavish Entertainment streamlines event planning, enhances coordination of resources, minimizes delays, and boosts overall efficiency. This integrated approach is instrumental in managing the complex movement of resources required for Lavish Entertainment's operations and projects like Destino Ranch. Recently, GTV acquired Cargo Management Group to fully support Lavish’s logistics division.

2. Staffing: Talent and manpower are essential assets in the entertainment industry. Skilled technicians, event coordinators and guest services personnel are critical for delivering memorable experiences. Lavish Entertainment’s staffing division focuses on recruiting, training and managing diverse talent to meet operational demands. By cultivating a well-trained and motivated workforce, Lavish Entertainment elevates service quality and fosters a culture of excellence crucial for exceptional guest experiences at its events.

3. Equipment: Cutting-edge equipment and state-of-the-art technology are central to Lavish Entertainment’s corporate vision. From orchestral-quality sound systems to advanced lighting and visual effects equipment, investing in top-tier gear is essential for creating immersive entertainment experiences. Lavish’s strategy emphasizes acquiring, maintaining and upgrading an extensive equipment inventory to support diverse productions and events. This commitment allows the Company to innovate, captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression with each event.

4. Production: Production expertise is paramount in delivering successful entertainment experiences. Whether designing stage sets, crafting narratives or executing live performances, proficiency in production defines memorable events. Lavish leverages seasoned professionals to conceptualize, plan and execute diverse entertainment experiences—from concerts and theatrical productions to immersive events and sensory spectacles. This dedication to production excellence ensures each event is meticulously crafted to deliver unparalleled entertainment.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information," including "future oriented financial information" and "financial outlook," under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vii) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (viii) future liquidity, working capital and capital requirements.

Forward-looking statements are provided to give potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect to the future so they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material nonpublic information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information on our Company website, www.GoldenTriangleInc.com, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. We also use social media to communicate with the public about our Company, our services and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, in light of the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in our Company to review the information we post on the following U.S. social media channels:

