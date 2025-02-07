Polyacrylonitrile Market is projected to experience a CAGR of 4.23% throughout the forecast period

global polyacrylonitrile market

The global polyacrylonitrile market is valued at US$9.862 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.23% over the forecast period.

The global polyacrylonitrile market is valued at US$9.862 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.23% over the forecast period.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global polyacrylonitrile market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.23% between 2025 and 2030.Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) is the polymer of acrylonitrile. PAN-based carbon fibers possess very high strength. As a result, it is suitable for use in automotive, aerospace, and wind turbine blade applications. When treated with heat, it can provide a high carbon yield, resulting in a thermally stable and graphite-like molecule structure. These are utilized as fibers in outdoor awnings, sailboat sails, and fiber-reinforced concrete.The key market driver is the significant utilization of the material in the end-user industries such as automotive. According to the International Organisation of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, worldwide car production was 67,133,570 in 2023, while commercial vehicle production was 26,413,029, exceeding the 2022 by 10%. The growing demand for automobiles will fuel the need for polyacrylonitrile.The import of automotive cars, components, and engines in the United States grew by 9.48% in the fiscal year 2023-24 compared to 2022-23. Imports totaled US$161,798 million in 2023-24. This figure reflects the country's increasing need for automotive equipment parts further indicating a desire for carbon fiber goods.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/polyacrylonitrile-market Based on type, the polyacrylonitrile market is divided into acrylic staple fiber, acrylic tow, and acrylic top. Acrylic staple fiber, which is the most common, comes in the form of short-length fibers. These are then applied in textile uses such as clothes, carpets, and upholstery. Acrylic tow is a tow or bundle of continuous fibers and is widely used as an intermediary in carbon fiber production for the aerospace, automotive, and sporting goods industries. Acrylic top is the combed and aligned form of acrylic tow, further processed for specific textile applications requiring a smoother, more refined yarn. Each of them serves different end-use applications and contributes to the many uses of PAN in different industries.By application type, the polyacrylonitrile market is segmented into filtration, textiles, precursors to carbon fiber, outdoor products, and fiber-reinforced concrete. Filtration applications take advantage of PAN properties in many different kinds of filtration needs. Textiles continue to be important end-users that apply PAN in the making of apparel, upholstery for home, and industrial textiles. Carbon fiber precursor is also important; it is used in high-performance application areas across aerospace automobiles and others. PAN can be used for awnings and tents outdoors, to be resistant to bad weather conditions.Geographically, the Asia Pacific region is expected to see notable growth in the polyacrylonitrile market due to increasing applications in textiles, production of carbon fiber, and outdoor products. India is the second-largest producer of textiles and garments. Indian textiles and apparel industry held 4% of the global trade in textiles and apparel in 2023. Thus, the consumption of the raw materials required for textiles and apparel is rising in these economies.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global polyacrylonitrile market that have been covered are Merck KGaA, Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Vizag Chemical, Goodfellow Corporation, and Alfa Chemistry Farmers among others.The market analytics report segments the global polyacrylonitrile market on the following basis:• By Typeo Acrylic Staple Fibero Acrylic Towo Acrylic Top• By Applicationo Filtrationo Textileso Precursors To Carbon Fibero Outdoor Productso Fiber-reinforced Concrete• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Rest of South America• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Rest of Europe• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Rest of the Middle East and Africa• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao Rest of Asia-Pacific• Companies Profiledo Merck KGaAo Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.o Vizag Chemicalo Goodfellow Corporationo Alfa Chemistryo Formosa Plastics Materialso Torayo Pasupati Acrylono SGL Carbono Sinopeco Sarchem Laboratories Inc.Reasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countriesCompany Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/carbon-fiber-reinforced-plastic-market • Acrylic Elastomer Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-acrylic-elastomer-market • Acrylic Fiber Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/acrylic-fiber-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.