Office Central Marks One Year Since Brant Basics Acquisition, Expands Education Supplies in Toronto, Ontario

To learn more about Office Central’s wide range of office products, teaching and educational supplies, visit their website at officecentral.com.

RICHMOND HILL, ON, CANADA, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Office Central , one of Canada’s largest independent office products dealers, proudly marks the one-year anniversary of its acquisition of Brant Basics. This milestone underscores a successful integration that has strengthened product offerings, enhanced customer service, and expanded access to high-quality Teaching Supplies and Educational Supplies throughout Toronto and across Canada.Since the acquisition, Office Central has built upon Brant Basics’ years of expertise, leveraging its deep-rooted commitment to customer service, workplace solutions, and community engagement. Together, the two organizations continue to provide superior office and warehouse solutions while expanding their footprint in the education sector, ensuring that educators, students, and institutions have access to a comprehensive range of teaching and educational supplies in Toronto, ON “The past year has been an incredible journey of growth and collaboration,” said Clive Katz, CEO at Office Central. “Brant Basics’ longstanding reputation for exceptional service and community support has been a perfect complement to Office Central’s mission. By joining forces, we’ve not only strengthened our ability to serve businesses but also deepened our commitment to the education sector, providing schools, teachers, and learners with top-quality teaching and educational supplies.”Office Central’s continued expansion ensures that educators and businesses throughout Toronto, Ontario, and across Canada benefit from an extensive selection of products, from classroom essentials, Montessori materials, to art and craft supplies. The acquisition has also reinforced both companies’ shared dedication to supporting local communities, with continued charitable initiatives and partnerships.As Office Central celebrates this significant anniversary, the company looks forward to further innovation, service excellence, and deepening its role as a trusted partner in office and educational supply solutions.To learn more about Office Central’s wide range of office products, teaching and educational supplies, visit their website at officecentral.com Contact:Trevor KatzVice President, Business Development and Sales, Office CentralPhone: (905) 887-7700,Email: tkatz@officecentral.com, officecentral.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.