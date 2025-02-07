Enlightify Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with Gaintime Fund to Advance Global Renewable Energy Projects

XI’AN, CHINA, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlightify Inc. (NYSE: ENFY) (“Enlightify” or the “Company” and formerly China Green Agriculture, Inc.) today announced that on Feb. 5, 2025, it has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Huadian Gaintime (Beijing) Investment Fund Management Co., Ltd. (“Gaintime Fund”), a prominent fund management company specializing in the new energy investments. This collaboration aims to jointly develop and invest in global renewable energy projects, focusing on solar, wind, and hydropower initiatives.

Under the Agreement, Enlightify will join forces with Gaintime Fund to establish the "Overseas Ready-to-Build (“RTB”) Development Fund," targeting high-quality renewable energy projects worldwide. Enlightify will serve as the limited partner (LP), while Gaintime Fund will act as the fund manager (GP). The partnership plans to develop at least 500 MW of renewable energy projects annually, leveraging their combined expertise to optimize resource allocation and reduce overseas investment risks.

The collaboration will initially focus on renewable energy markets in Europe and Southeast Asia, with a portfolio of identified projects, including solar and wind power initiatives in Bulgaria, Italy, Spain, Bosnia, and Romania. These projects, ranging from 30 MW to 287 MW in capacity, are at various stages of development, with several already securing necessary permits and approvals.

"This partnership marks a significant milestone in Enlightify’s commitment to sustainability and global expansion," said Mr. Zhuoyu Li, CEO of Enlightify Inc. "The partnership is built on principles of openness, mutual benefit, and long-term collaboration, ensuring that both parties can fully leverage their unique strengths and resources. Both parties will establish high-level consultation and departmental coordination mechanisms to ensure seamless communication and efficient project execution. By combining our strengths with Gaintime Fund's extensive experience in renewable energy investments, we are well-positioned to drive the development of clean energy projects worldwide, contributing to a more sustainable future."

About Enlightify Inc.

The Company produces and distributes humic acid-based compound fertilizers, other varieties of compound fertilizers and agricultural products through its wholly owned subsidiaries, i.e.: Shaanxi TechTeam Jinong Humic Acid Product Co., Ltd. (“Jinong”), Beijing Gufeng Chemical Products Co., Ltd (“Gufeng”) and variable interest entities. In 2023, the Company started to purchase digital asset mining machines and established Antaeus Tech Inc. (“Antaeus”) in the State of Delaware and mined digital assets bitcoins in the State of Texas.

About Huadian Gaintime (Beijing) Investment Fund Management Co., Ltd.

Huadian Gaintime (Beijing) Investment Fund Management Co., Ltd. was established in March 2013. It is one of the first 100 private equity fund companies in China and is a fund management company specializing in new energy investments. It actively leverages its platform advantages and investment banking capabilities to engage in various equity investments, asset management, and investment advisory services.

