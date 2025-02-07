Gray Media Launches New NEXTGEN TV Enhancements for the Big Game on Sunday

ATLANTA, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media will broadcast Super Bowl LIX using High Dynamic Range (HDR) at all their NEXTGEN TV FOX affiliates, allowing viewers in eight markets to watch the biggest game of the year with improved contrast between the brightest and darkest colors on the screen.

WVUE, Gray’s FOX affiliate in this year’s Super Bowl host market of New Orleans, recently launched both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ formats, along with four other Gray FOX affiliates: WHNS in Greenville-Spartanburg, SC and Asheville, NC, WBRC in Birmingham, Alabama, KPTV in Portland, Oregon, and WALA in Mobile, Alabama. Gray previously launched HDR enhancements at three other Gray FOX affiliates: KVVU in Las Vegas, Nevada, WXIX in Cincinnati, Ohio, and WFLX in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“Live sports events are the perfect venue to experience the vivid imagery and immersive audio of NEXTGEN TV,” Gray’s Chief Operating Officer Sandy Breland said. “With these upgrades, millions of fans in our markets can enjoy the highest quality in picture and sound, over-the-air and for free this weekend.”

In addition, Gray added GameLoop, a new NEXTGEN TV free gaming channel, in two markets this week. GameLoop allows users to play iconic games like Pac-Man, Tetris, and Doodle Jump on select NEXTGEN TVs simply using their remote or mobile phone. The slate of games also includes Planet Crossword, the first collaborative crossword experience designed for television. GameLoop is available now over-the-air for free via WANF, Gray’s CBS affiliate in Atlanta, on channel 46.20 and on WVUE in New Orleans on channel 8.20. Gray plans to launch GameLoop in additional markets soon.

“NEXTGEN TV enables countless advanced features to boost viewer experience,” said Rob Folliard, Gray’s senior vice president and currently the chairperson of NEXTGEN TV consortium PearlTV. “We are excited to offer this new interactive option and will continue to increase NEXTGEN TV offerings and value to our audience.”

About Gray Media:

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. The portfolio includes 77 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station, as well as the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 43 markets totaling nearly 1.5 million Hispanic TV Households. The company also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Gray’s additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Gray owns a majority interest in Swirl Films. For more information, please visit www.graymedia.com.

Gray Contact:

Sandy Breland, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, 404-266-8333

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.